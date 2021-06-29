BABYMETAL To Release '10 Babymetal Budokan' Album In October

Japanese pop-metal band BABYMETAL started 2021 with the continuation of the celebration of its tenth anniversary by playing a series of ten exclusive shows at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

Seven years after their first appearance at the legendary venue, which saw them become the youngest female artist to headline in the venue's prestigious history, BABYMETAL delivered a series of ten performances, utilizing the unique layout of the 360-degree venue with a center stage that gave those in attendance the ability to enjoy the performance up close from any seat.

With the Japanese government having issued a state of emergency less than two weeks prior to the first show, BABYMETAL staff, fans, and everyone affiliated with the shows took every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with the band issuing "Saviour Masks" (face masks) to all fans who came to the show to be worn on top of the mask each fan originally had on. Due to everyone's careful efforts, thankfully there were no reports of any clusters or any other incidents that occurred during the series of 10 performances at the Nippon Budokan.

Now, BABYMETAL reveal details of an encore streaming event, produced by Danny Wimmer Presents. A director's cut of "10 Babymetal Budokan" (which streamed last Saturday June 26), the encore stream gives fans the opportunity to enjoy a different take on the performance with new cuts and a special edit.

"10 Babymetal Budokan" encore global stream will go out

Saturday, July 24 at 12 p.m. LA / 3 p.m. NY / 8 p.m. U.K. / 9 p.m. EU and will be viewable on-demand until Sunday, July 25 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Early-bird tickets are available via babymetal.live, with bundle options featuring special, limited-edition merch items as well as pre-orders for the "10 Babymetal Budokan" live album. Exclusive merch items will be available during the stream.

"10 Babymetal Budokan" live album will be released digitally and on 2CD on October 1 via Babymetal Records, with a 2LP vinyl release following late November.

The track listing is as follows:

01. Babymetal Death - Shin Ver.

02. Ljime, Dame, Zettai

03. Gimme Chocolate!!

04. Doki Doki Morning

05. Gj!

06. No Rain, No Rainbow

07. Distortion (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

08. Pa Pa Ya!! (feat. F.Hero)

09. Megitsune

10. Karate

11. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

12. The One

13. Road Of Resistance

