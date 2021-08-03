BABYMETAL: New Revelation From The Fox God

Japanese pop-metal band BABYMETAL released a legend map depicting its entire 10th-anniversary year. It was also revealed that as the grand finale of BABYMETAL's 10th anniversary year, on Sunday, October 10, the group's 10-year legend since 2010 will be "sealed" from the world.

BABYMETAL's 10th anniversary year began on October 10 of last year and since then, they have accomplished two major feats: BABYMETAL released their greatest hits album, "10 Babymetal Years", and successfully completed a series of 10 performances called "10 Babymetal Budokan" at the Nippon Budokan between January to April 2021. The third and final feat to conclude their commemorative year will be "10 Babymetal Legends", a series of projects looking back at BABYMETAL's 10-year accomplishments.

Together, following the successful completion of the ten Budokan performances, it was announced that "Metal Resistance" 10th and final episode came to a close after a 10-year battle and BABYMETAL departed from this world to become a living legend.

Today's announcement from the Fox God — the divine entity credited with creating BABYMETAL — reveals that on October 10 of this year, BABYMETAL will be "sealed" from the world. Since their last performance at the Nippon Budokan earlier this year, no future plans have been announced but it seems that BABYMETAL will disappear from sight for a while.

As the finale of BABYMETAL's 10th anniversary, they are scheduled to release "10 Babymetal Budokan" on Blu-ray, DVD and CD formats on Wednesday, September 29 in Japan. Internationally, the "10 Babymetal Budokan" live album will be released digitally and on 2CD on October 1 via Babymetal Records, with a 2LP vinyl release near the end of the year.

"10 Babymetal Budokan" track listing:

01. Babymetal Death - Shin ver. -

02. Ljime, Dame, Zettai

03. Gimme Chocolate!!

04. Doki Doki Morning

05. GJ!

06. No Rain, No Rainbow

07. Distortion (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

08. PA PA YA!! (feat. F.HERO)

09. Megitsune

10. Karate

11. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

12. The One

13. Road Of Resistance