Japanese pop-metal band BABYMETAL will stream its two-day gig which took place on September 19-20, 2016 at Tokyo Dome on its official YouTube channel this weekend. They are calling for fans to "MOSH'SH at home!" BABYMETAL is encouraging fans to stay home and keep their metal spirit.

BABYMETAL's two streams will be airing on April 10 and April 11 at 8 p.m. JST (12 p.m. BST), with the first night showing BABYMETAL's "Red Night" performance from the 2016 Tokyo Dome show and the second stream showing "Black Night." "Red Night" and "Black Night" each have a different setlist.

After the first streaming, the shows will be available on BABYMETAL's official YouTube channel for the next 23 hours, until 7 p.m. JST (11 a.m. BST) of the following day.

BABYMETAL's new DVD and Blu-ray, "Live At The Forum", will be released on May 13. The effort was filmed at the Japanese pop-metal band's October 2019 first-ever arena concert in the U.S. at the The Forum in Los Angeles.

The concert was Su-metal and Moametal's second headlining arena concert outside of Japan. The 15-song set focuses on material from BABYMETAL's latest studio album, "Metal Galaxy", including "Da Da Dance", "Shanti Shanti Shanti" and "Pa Pa Ya!!"

BABYMETAL's third studio LP, "Metal Galaxy" hit No. 19 in the U.K. official album chart, No. 1 No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart, becoming the first Asian act to land at No. 1, and No. 18 on the German chart.

In the U.S., "Metal Galaxy" earned 28,000 equivalent album units (of which 27,000 were in album sales) in its first week of release. The album also topped the Hard Rock Albums chart.

"Metal Galaxy" entered the all-format Billboard 200 chart at No. 13. The group's previous disc, 2016's "Metal Resistance", peaked at No. 39.

"Metal Galaxy" was released in October via earMUSIC/Edel. The follow-up to 2016's "Metal Resistance" is based on the concept of "The Odyssey Of Metal Galaxy".

"Metal Galaxy" contains 14 songs, including four singles that were released prior to the LP's arrival: "Pa Pa Ya!!", "Starlight", "Distortion" and "Elevator Girl". The album expresses light and darkness, emotions like duality and ambivalence, and "new metal" created by various chemical reactions as other entities evolved and expanded in this album.

The album includes five songs that feature guest appearances from worldwide musicians who were perfect to the character of each song. Vocalist Joakim Brodén from SABATON is featured on "Oh! Majinai". Guitarist Tim Henson and Scott LePage from POLYPHIA are featured on "Brand New Day". Vocalist Alissa White-Gluz from ARCH ENEMY is featured on "Distortion". Rapper F.Hero is featured in "Pa Pa Ya!!" The guest musicians add more colors to the odyssey of the metal galaxy.