AXL ROSE Urges His Followers To Vote For 'Democracy' And 'Future Of Our Country'

Axl Rose has urged his social media followers to go out and vote in today's U.S. presidential election, saying that they should "make a stand" for "democracy" and "the future of our country."

The GUNS N' ROSES frontman took to his Twitter late Monday (November 2) to write:

"VOTE

Whatever It Takes

VOTE

Take A Side

Make A Stand

VOTE

With Courage

In The Face Of Fear

And Intimidation

VOTE

Through All The Noise

Lies

And Distractions

VOTE

For The Country

For A Better World

For DEMOCRACY

"VOTE

For The Future

Of Our Country

Our Planet

Your Planet

This Planet

The Only Planet We Have

VOTE

For Those Who Fought,

Suffered And Died

To Create And Protect

Your Right To Vote

"VOTE

For Loved Ones

For You

And For US

Together As One

And If It Helps...

Vote Knowing There Are Those

Hoping, Praying N' Counting On

You Won't

And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING

They Thought They Could Get Away With

To Stop You

VOTE".

Rose has frequently spoken out against the Trump administration, including in July, when he defended his right to voice his political opinions, saying that he feels an "obligation to say something" about the "irresponsibility of this administration."

In late 2018, when Trump neglected climate change and accused poor forest management as the cause of the California wildfires while threatening to cut federal financial relief, Rose pointed fingers at Trump as the "root" of the problem and said that "only a demented n' truly pathetic individual would twist that around n' use a tragedy to once again misrepresent facts for attempted public/political gain at other's expense."

Back in November 2016, Rose took to Twitter to condemn then-President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. attorney general, and to berate Trump for demanding an apology from the cast of the Broadway show "Hamilton" after then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed when he attended the musical. One month later, Rose invited fans at a GUNS N' ROSES concert in Mexico City to beat the crap out of a large piñata designed to look like Trump.

In January 2018, Axl blasted the Trump administration as the "gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful."

