AXL ROSE To DONALD TRUMP: 'You Are A Truly Bad, Repulsive Excuse For A Person'

GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose has lambasted President Donald Trump for lashing out at the media while the U.S. continues to protest the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis and in cities around the country.
As he has done many times in the past, Trump once again attacked the media in a tweet Sunday (May 31), blaming the "lamestream media" for fomenting "hatred and anarchy." He also called the media "fake news" and "bad people."
On Sunday night, Rose took to his Twitter to directly respond to Trump, who was critized earlier this week for using the historically racist phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
"Lamestream media ISN'T doing everything within their power 2 foment hatred n' anarchy, that's U!" Axl wrote. "As long as we get what Ur doing, that Ur FAKE NEWS n' a truly bad, repulsive excuse 4 a person w/a sick agenda, we can work past U w/whatever it takes 2 a better, stronger future!!"
Axl is no fan of the current occupant of the Oval Office, having taken to Twitter a number of times in the past couple of years to slam Trump, his administration and his policies.
Last month, Rose took a shot at U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, calling him "an asshole." The politician then returned fire asking Rose what he'd done for the country lately, but mistakenly inserting an emoji of the Liberian flag instead of the U.S. flag.
The exchange caught the eyes of "Saturday Night Live" and "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver", who both poked fun at the battle.
Rose also recently criticized a decision by the sheriff of Orange County, California to not enforce beach closures that were mandated by the state's governor.
Back in November 2016, Rose took to Twitter to condemn then-President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. attorney general, and to berate Trump for demanding an apology from the cast of the Broadway show "Hamilton" after then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed when he attended the musical. One month later, Rose invited fans at a GUNS N' ROSES concert in Mexico City to beat the crap out of a large piñata designed to look like Trump.
In January 2018, Axl blasted the Trump administration as the "gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful."
Photo credit: Katarina Benzova
The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy. As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
Lamestream media ISN’T doing everything within their power 2 foment hatred n’ anarchy, that’s U! As long as we get what Ur doing, that Ur FAKE NEWS n’ a truly bad, repulsive excuse 4 a person w/a sick agenda, we can work past U w/whatever it takes 2 a better, stronger future!!
— Axl Rose (@axlrose) June 1, 2020
