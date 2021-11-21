AXL ROSE Thanks Fans For Tributes After Death Of His Pet Cat DEXTER

GUNS N' ROSES frontman Axl Rose has thanked fans for their kind words after the recent death of his 14-year-old cat Dexter Maranello Rose.

Axl's shared the news of Dexter's passing in a tweet on Wednesday (November 17) by posting a photo of the black-and-gray tabby cat, which Axl nicknamed Dexy, posing outdoors atop a rock. This prompted many of his 1.2 million Twitter followers to offer their condolences and share their own stories and memories of their much-loved pets.

On Saturday (November 20), Axl returned to Twitter to write: "Thank you to everyone for all the kind words n' support w/Dexy's passing, it means a lot. N' thank you to all the animal lovers who shared their stories of losing a friend/family member. Good friends r hard to find n' we're all lucky when we find them (or they find us!)"

Rose, whose profile picture on Twitter is a French bulldog puppy, had reportedly owned several others cats prior to Dexter, including Dijon and Whiskey.

In a 2012 interview with USA Today, Axl claimed he owned a zoo, saying: "My animals are my buddies. They need lots of love and attention."

Axl and his GUNS N' ROSES bandmates played the final show of their "We're F'N Back" run on October 4 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

"We're F'N Back!" came on the heels of the "Not In This Lifetime" run that began in April 2016 and became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

As was the case with "Not In This Lifetime", the latest GUNS N' ROSES tour featured classic-lineup members Slash (guitar), Duff McKagan (bass) and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

