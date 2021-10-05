AXL ROSE Thanks Fans For Coming Out To See GUNS N' ROSES In 'Stressful Times'

GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose has thanked fans for coming out to see the group on its just-completed North American tour.

Axl and his bandmates played the final show of their "We're F'N Back" run on Sunday, October 4 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and he has since taken to social media to express his gratitude for "making it great".

"Again huge thanks to everyone that came out to the shows!!" Axl wrote. "A special thanks to everyone for working with us to help protect your safety, the safety of each other, the safety of r crew n' the venue's crews following r COVID protocol. These r stressful times (which is an understatement) and your cooperation n' participation is greatly appreciated and not taken for granted.

"We didn't take going into this tour lightly n' there were huge industry considerations (n' reasonings) to take into account in taking on such an endeavor n' we truly want to thank everyone that came out or was involved in any way for making it great n' that things ran as smoothly as they did!! And last but not least a big thanks to Wolfie Van Halen n' MAMMOTH 4 a great run!!

"Peace n' hope to see everyone again soon!!!"

"We're F'N Back!" came on the heels of the "Not In This Lifetime" run that began in April 2016 and became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

As was the case with "Not In This Lifetime", the latest GUNS N' ROSES tour featured classic-lineup members Slash (guitar), Duff McKagan (bass) and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

As previously reported, GUNS N' ROSES will release a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", on February 25, 2022. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES official store, contains the two new songs the band released in the last two months — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

GUNS N' ROSES is now said to be working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan since 1993.

