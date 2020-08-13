AXL ROSE Says TRUMP Administration 'Doesn't Care' About Problems American Families Are Facing

Axl Rose says that the Trump administration "doesn't care" about the problems that American families are facing.

The GUNS N' ROSES frontman made the comment as it became increasingly unlikely there will not be any new coronavirus relief for Americans until Congress resumes in September.

With each side continuing to blame the other for refusing to budge, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused the Trump administration of refusing to meet them halfway in the negotiations.

"Democrats have compromised," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement. "Repeatedly, we have made clear to the Administration that we are willing to come down $1 trillion if they will come up $1 trillion. However, it is clear that the Administration still does not grasp the magnitude of the problems that American families are facing."

Earlier today, Rose, who has been very vocal in his distate for America's 45th president, tweeted: "It isn't that this Administration doesn't grasp the 'magnitude' of the problems that American families r facing. It's that they don't care. There's a difference."

Axl has frequently spoken out against Trump, most recently in July, when he defended his right to voice his political opinions, saying that he feels an "obligation to say something" about the "irresponsibility of this administration."

Back in November 2016, Rose took to Twitter to condemn then-President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. attorney general, and to berate Trump for demanding an apology from the cast of the Broadway show "Hamilton" after then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed when he attended the musical. One month later, Rose invited fans at a GUNS N' ROSES concert in Mexico City to beat the crap out of a large piñata designed to look like Trump.

In January 2018, Axl blasted the Trump administration as the "gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful."

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

