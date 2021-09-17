AXL ROSE Says Probable Case Of 'Food Poisoning' Affected His Vocal Performance At GUNS N' ROSES' Chicago Concert

Axl Rose says that he is feeling "a lot better" after a probable case of "food poisoning" affected his vocal performance during GUNS N' ROSES' concert Thursday night (September 16) in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Axl "struggled often during" the show at Wrigley Field "to tether himself to a comfortable vocal range, especially straining to hit notes in his top register for the arena showdowns like 'You Could Be Mine' and 'Sweet Child O Mine'."

Earlier today, Rose shared the following message via the GN'R Twitter account: "A note to Chicago… I got to the show feeling great, but started getting sick pretty early on. It progressed to where I was throwing up & was light headed. Wouldn't have been surprised if I'd fallen off the front of the stage. I'd b fine then not, fine again then not all night. Was pretty crazy but the crowd was great n’ I was in a great headspace n' we had fun. Luckily the COVID test was negative. Def messed with my vocals in places. Just glad we got thru it n' it didn’t mess with the show too bad. I'm a lot better now. Seems most likely to be food poisoning.

"Looking forward to Milwaukee!"

Dubbed "We're F'N Back!", GUNS N' ROSES' current tour comes on the heels of the "Not In This Lifetime" run that began in April 2016 and became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

As was the case with "Not In This Lifetime", the current GUNS N' ROSES tour features classic-lineup members Slash (guitar), Duff McKagan (bass) and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

The massive touring production will wrap up with two shows in Hollywood, Florida, at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 and 3, 2021.

On August 6, GUNS N' ROSES officially released a new song called "Absurd" across all digital music providers. The studio version of "Absurd" — which is a reworked version of a previously unreleased GN'R track called "Silkworms" — arrived three days after the band performed the tune live for the first time during its concert at Boston's Fenway Park.

GUNS launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

