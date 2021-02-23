AXL ROSE Makes Cameo Appearance On 'Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?'

According to Rolling Stone, GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose will star as an animated version of himself on a new episode of "Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?" The episode airs Thursday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST on Boomerang, and will subsequently be available to stream on Boomerang OTT.

Episode synopsis, as per Rolling Stone: "When Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby take a road trip down historic Route 66, they encounter a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine. While stranded in the desert, they check out an abandoned diner 'to see if they have Wi-Fi inside' — Daphne's priorities — where they discover Axl, who turns out to already be buddies with Shaggy and Scooby. As the gang dives deeper into the case, each member begins to disappear, and it's eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery."

Check out a trailer for the episode at Rolling Stone.

In July, GUNS N' ROSES announced the rescheduled dates for its North American stadium tour.

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" is the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

"Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

