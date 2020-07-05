AXL ROSE Defends His Right To Speak Out On Political Issues: Not Saying Something Is 'Being Complicit'

Axl Rose has defended his right to speak out on political issues, saying that he feels an "obligation to say something" about the "irresponsibility of this administration."

The GUNS N' ROSES singer, who has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with U.S. President Donald Trump, explained his position in a message on TwitLonger, a related Twitter site where one can post messages longer than 280 characters.

He wrote: "My disdain 4 r current administration n' what I perceive as it's threat to r democracy is no secret.

"I'm not all that active w/social media n' tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post I don't really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc. I have as my political or social issue posts rn't about me. They're about the issues. In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues r usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n' responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.)

"I'm nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n' believes in my heart that ultimately I want what's best for not just r country but for humanity, wildlife n' r environment n' other's as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree. So 4 me when I feel someone in this administration for example or perhaps media, in entertainment or the public says or does something that in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility of this administration or various issues w/government or law enforcement I may voice an opinion. Perhaps a strong or perhaps considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens."

Rose has taken to Twitter a number of times in the past couple of years to slam President Donald Trump, his administration and his policies.

On Friday (July 3), Axl called on Jerome Adams to resign after the United States surgeon general refused to give a yes or no answer when asked if he would advise people to attend large gatherings over the 4th of July weekend.

This past May, Axl took a shot at U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, calling him "an asshole." Rose also recently criticized a decision by the sheriff of Orange County, California to not enforce beach closures that were mandated by the state's governor.

Back in November 2016, Rose took to Twitter to condemn then-President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. attorney general, and to berate Trump for demanding an apology from the cast of the Broadway show "Hamilton" after then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed when he attended the musical. One month later, Rose invited fans at a GUNS N' ROSES concert in Mexico City to beat the crap out of a large piñata designed to look like Trump.

In January 2018, Axl blasted the Trump administration as the "gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful."

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

