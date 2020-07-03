AXL ROSE Calls On U.S. Surgeon General JEROME ADAMS To Resign: 'America Deserves Better'

Axl Rose has called on Jerome Adams to resign.
The GUNS N' ROSES singer made the comment hours after the United States surgeon general refused to give a yes or no answer when asked if he would advise people to attend large gatherings over the 4th of July weekend.
Adams appeared on "Today" Friday (July 3) to talk about Fourth of July celebrations slated for Mount Rushmore and Washington, D.C., neither of which will make masks mandatory for people in attendance
Asked by "Today"'s Craig Melvin if he would "advise someone to go to a large gathering, yes or no," Adams responded: "Craig, it's not a yes or no. Every single person has to make up their own mind. There are going to be people going to beaches, going to barbecues, going to different environments and they have to look at their individual risk.
"As you mentioned, CDC says larger gatherings are a higher risk," he continued. "You have to take that into account again with whether or not you're at risk, whether you live with someone who is vulnerable. And then you have to take measures to stay safe. And the most important thing I would say to people is if you do go out to a gathering or in public, please wear a face covering."
Earlier today, Rose took to his Twitter account to write: "Jerome Adams is a: A coward b: A POS c: Both
"Resign. U don't deserve the job or title. America deserves better."
Axl is no fan of the current occupant of the Oval Office, having taken to Twitter a number of times in the past couple of years to slam President Donald Trump, his administration and his policies.
This past May, Rose took a shot at U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, calling him "an asshole." The politician then returned fire asking Rose what he'd done for the country lately, but mistakenly inserting an emoji of the Liberian flag instead of the U.S. flag.
The exchange caught the eyes of "Saturday Night Live" and "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver", who both poked fun at the battle.
Rose also recently criticized a decision by the sheriff of Orange County, California to not enforce beach closures that were mandated by the state's governor.
Back in November 2016, Rose took to Twitter to condemn then-President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. attorney general, and to berate Trump for demanding an apology from the cast of the Broadway show "Hamilton" after then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed when he attended the musical. One month later, Rose invited fans at a GUNS N' ROSES concert in Mexico City to beat the crap out of a large piñata designed to look like Trump.
In January 2018, Axl blasted the Trump administration as the "gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful."
Photo credit: Katarina Benzova
