AVENGED SEVENFOLD's 'Live In The LBC & Diamonds In The Rough' To Be Released Digitally For First Time

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's platinum-certified DVD/CD "Live In The LBC & Diamonds In The Rough" will be released digitally for the very first time via Warner Records. "Diamonds In The Rough", originally released in 2008 as a compilation CD that included B-sides recorded during the making of the band's self-titled debut, will be released on February 7, while "Live In The LBC", originally released as a live DVD from the band's 2008 show at Long Beach Arena, will be released on March 6. Both releases are available for pre-order now.

The 2020 vinyl and digital release of "Diamonds In The Rough" is expanded by five new tracks, including "Set Me Free", out today, which was previously recorded — but never released — for their award-winning sixth studio album, "Hail To The King". The 16-track album also includes other hard-to-find tracks such as the fan favourite "St. James", "4AM" and "Lost It All", as well as the band’s cover of BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid". "Diamonds In The Rough" will be released on limited-edition clear vinyl.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD co-founder and singer M. Shadows explains: "It's very typical of musicians to write 20 to 30 songs for a particular album. Most of the time, they take the best of the bunch and call it a day, discarding the rest. We have never written like that. We don't usually finish songs unless they are fulfilling a purpose. The one exception to this was during the self-titled era. We were experimenting with our sound, producing ourselves and we had no one to reel us in. Eventually, the unreleased songs from these sessions were released under the name 'Diamonds In The Rough'. We've heard the demand from many fans that want to stream the album and we wanted to make it special. So, we have remastered the album and added some hard to find tracks. We even found an unreleased track from the 'Hail To The King' sessions that we think you will enjoy."

"Diamonds In The Rough" track listing:

01. Demons

02. Girl I Know

03. Crossroads

04. Flash Of The Blade (IRON MAIDEN Cover)

05. Until The End

06. Tension

07. Walk (PANTERA Cover)

08. The Fight

09. Dancing Dead

10. Almost Easy (CLA Mix)

11. Afterlife (Alternate Version)

Additional tracks added to new expanded version:

12. St. James (bonus track on "Hail To The King" limited edition)

13. Set Me Free (unreleased; recorded during the "Hail To The King" sessions)

14. 4 AM (B-side on the "Welcome To The Family" EP)

15. Lost It All (bonus track on Japanese edition of Nightmare)

16. Paranoid (BLACK SABBATH cover)

"Live In The LBC" track listing:

01. Critical Acclaim (Live)

02. Second Heartbeat (Live)

03. Afterlife (Live)

04. Beast And The Harlot (Live)

05. Scream (Live)

06. Seize The Day (Live)

07. Walk (Live)

08. Bat Country (Live)

09. Almost Easy (Live)

10. Gunslinger (Live)

11. Unholy Confessions (Live)

12. A Little Piece Of Heaven (Live)