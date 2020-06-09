AVENGED SEVENFOLD's JOHNNY CHRIST: 'We've Been Working For A Long Time On New Material'

June 9, 2020 0 Comments

In a new interview with Terry "Beez" Bezer of Knotfest.com, Johnny Christ confirmed that AVENGED SEVENFOLD has been working on the long-awaited follow-up to 2016's "The Stage" album.

"We've been working for a long time on new material," the AVENGED bassist said. "I can't verify how far in we are or anything like that. And it's not even me trying to be secretive or anything like that. There's so much going on in the world right now, for me to get people's hopes up and then something has to switch last minute, I would be very irresponsible if I gave any kind of information of where we are in the process."

Pressed about whether AVENGED SEVENFOLD has at least one new song written at this point, Johnny said: "There's stuff, there's stuff. [Laughs] I don't wanna divulge that, man; I can't. Again, I'm not trying to be cheeky or anything like that. There's too many moving parts in the world right now, and I don't wanna mess with anybody's hopes and dreams."

AVENGED SEVENFOLD kept a low profile during 2019 and will likely not return to the road until next year. A blood blister on singer M. Shadows's vocal cords forced the band to cancel a summer 2018 tour with PROPHETS OF RAGE and THREE DAYS GRACE.

Earlier this year, AVENGED SEVENFOLD's platinum-certified DVD/CD "Live In The LBC & Diamonds In The Rough" was released digitally for the very first time via Warner Records. "Diamonds In The Rough", originally issued in 2008 as a compilation CD that included B-sides recorded during the making of the band's self-titled debut, was made available on February 7, while "Live In The LBC", originally released as a live DVD from the band's 2008 show at Long Beach Arena, came out on March 6.

"The Stage" was surprise-released in October 2016. The release of the disc, which was announced the night it went on sale, earned the lowest sales of an AVENGED SEVENFOLD album in 11 years. It sold 76 thousand copies in its first week, 73 thousand of which were physical.

"The Stage", AVENGED's debut for Capitol, sold less than half as many copies in its first week as the group's two previous efforts, 2010's "Nightmare" and 2013's "Hail To The King".

