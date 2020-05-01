AVENGED SEVENFOLD Singer Says 3,000 People Took Part In Free Merch Contest For Fans Who Self-Quarantine

May 1, 2020 0 Comments

AVENGED SEVENFOLD Singer Says 3,000 People Took Part In Free Merch Contest For Fans Who Self-Quarantine

M. Shadows has explained AVENGED SEVENFOLD's recently launched #IncentivizedQuarantine initiative in which he and his bandmates will send fans free merchandise for proving that they're isolating themselves and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 for seven days straight.

"We wanted to do something, but we didn't want any agenda in it for us," the singer told Zippo Encore's Jose Mangin during a livestreamed chat on Thursday (April 30). "So we said, 'Okay. If we get people to stay home for seven days…' This company Warren Lotas, they were doing it first, and we were in contact with those guys, and they were, like, 'Hey, we're gonna do a thing, where if people go online and can prove they are at home for seven days in a row, then we're gonna send them free stuff.' And we were, like, 'Okay. That would be cool.' We felt it would be important, instead of coming out with a statement, [to let everyone know] that we were taking this seriously. 'Cause I know a lot of people believe in conspiracy theories, that they wanna believe that this isn't a big deal or this and that, but we wanted to have our own way of letting people know that we're taking it seriously and we hope you do too.

"Our shop got shut down, so we're sending the stuff out now, but we had about three thousand people that checked in seven days in a row," he continued. "We didn't wanna make any money off it. We're paying for all the shipping, we paid for all the merchandise, we paid for all the people to do it, and so we're gonna send them something cool. And it's gonna start this week, once the shop starts coming back online and we're able to get some people in there."

AVENGED SEVENFOLD kept a low profile during 2019 and will likely not return to the road until next year. A blood blister on M. Shadows's vocal cords forced the band to cancel a summer 2018 tour with PROPHETS OF RAGE and THREE DAYS GRACE.

Earlier this year, AVENGED SEVENFOLD's platinum-certified DVD/CD "Live In The LBC & Diamonds In The Rough" was released digitally for the very first time via Warner Records. "Diamonds In The Rough", originally issued in 2008 as a compilation CD that included B-sides recorded during the making of the band's self-titled debut, was made available on February 7, while "Live In The LBC", originally released as a live DVD from the band's 2008 show at Long Beach Arena, came out on March 6.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's latest album, "The Stage", was surprise-released in October 2016.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).