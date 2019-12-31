AVENGED SEVENFOLD Loves BILLIE EILISH

December 31, 2019 0 Comments

The members of AVENGED SEVENFOLD have revealed their favorite albums of 2019. Four of the five musicians selected TOOL's "Fear Inoculum" and Billie Eilish's "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" as two of the year's highlights, while singer M. Shadows and guitarist Synyster Gates also picked Kanye West's "Jesus Is King". Elsewhere, M. Shadows and guitarist Zacky Vengeance named BRING ME THE HORIZON's "Amo" as one of the year's top releases.

Top albums of 2019, as selected by the members of AVENGED SEVENFOLD:

M. Shadows

* TOOL - "Fear Inoculum"
* LANA DEL REY - "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"
* KANYE WEST - "Jesus Is King"
* BRING ME THE HORIZON - "Amo"
* BILLIE EILISH - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Synyster Gates

* TOOL - "Fear Inoculum"
* KANYE WEST - "Jesus Is King"
* BILLIE EILISH - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
* DIRTY HEADS - "Super Moon"
* WEEZER - "Teal Record"

Zacky Vengeance

* BRING ME THE HORIZON - "Amo"
* MACHINE GUN KELLY - "Hotel Diablo"
* VOLBEAT - "Rewind, Replay, Rebound"
* POST MALONE - "Hollywood Is Bleeding"
* GARY CLARK JR. - "This Land"

Johnny Christ

* TOOL - "Fear Inoculum"
* DIRTY HEADS - "Super Moon"
* BILLIE EILISH - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
* WEEZER - "Black Album"
* LIZZO - "Cuz I Love You"

Brooks Wackerman

* TOOL - "Fear Inoculum"
* BILLIE EILISH - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
* THE RACONTEURS - "Help Us Stranger"
* THE FEARLESS FLYERS - "The Fearless Flyers II"
* THE NATIONAL - "I Am Easy to Find"

AVENGED SEVENFOLD kept a low profile during 2019 and will not return to the road until next year. A blood blister on M. Shadows's vocal cords forced the band to cancel a summer 2018 tour with PROPHETS OF RAGE and THREE DAYS GRACE.

In September 2018, AVENGED SEVENFOLD released a new song called "Mad Hatter". The track was recorded for the "Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4" video game and was included on AVENGED SEVENFOLD's "Black Reign" EP. The effort contained all four songs the band has written and recorded for the "Call Of Duty: Black Ops" franchise.

