AVENGED SEVENFOLD: ENNIO MORRICONE Was 'One Constant Influence On Our Entire Career'

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has paid tribute to Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone, saying his was was "one constant influence" on the band's entire career.

Morricone passed on Monday at the age of 91. According to Morricone's longtime lawyer, the composer died in a Rome hospital of complications following a fall, in which he broke a leg.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD took to Instagram to pay tribute to the music legend, explaining that his influence on the group was "most obvious" in songs such as "Sidewinder" from 2005's "City Of Evil" album, and "Roman Sky" from 2016's "The Stage".

"One constant influence on our entire career would have to be that of Ennio Morricone," AVENGED SEVENFOLD wrote. "He truly did what no others could. He had the ability to define countless important movies by their soundtrack. He was unmatched in his ability. Just this weekend we had his brilliant soundtrack for 'Once Upon A Time In The West' playing on repeat.

"Look no further than 'Sidewinder', 'Dose' and 'Roman Sky' to hear the most obvious influence he had on us.

"He will be missed. His art will be remembered and cherished.

"Rest in Peace."

Morricone composed "The Ecstasy Of Gold", the song from the classic film "The Good, The Bad And The Ugly" which has been opening METALLICA live shows since 1983,

Speaking to Kerrang! about the influence of Ennio's work on METALLICA, bassist Robert Trujillo said: "I believe a lot of METALLICA's music is built on layers and chance and taking risks. The compositions of layered guitars; the dynamic of that ingredient is really, really cool and that’s the same thing with classical music. Ennio did it incredibly well and he’s a genius at that.

"I know 'Orion' is a METALLICA piece, but, to me, it has the beauty of an Ennio Morricone composition — the layers and the journey it takes you on, the highs and the lows."

The Italian composer, who scored more than 500 films. won his Oscar for his work on Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" (2015) and also was nominated for his original scores for Terrence Malick's "Days Of Heaven" (1978), Roland Joffe's "The Mission" (1986), Brian De Palma's "The Untouchables" (1987), Barry Levinson's "Bugsy" (1991) and Giuseppe Tornatore's "Malena" (2000).

