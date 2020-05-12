AVATAR Teases 'Silence In The Age Of Apes' Music Video

Swedish metallers AVATAR have released a teaser for their official music video for the song "Silence In The Age Of Apes". The full clip, which was directed by Johan Carlén, will make its online debut on Thursday, May 14 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

"Silence In The Age Of Apes" is taken from AVATAR's upcoming album, "Hunter Gatherer", which will be released on August 7 via eOne.

The band revealed the name of the new disc in in a one-and-a-half-minute video teaser which was uploaded to AVATAR's official YouTube channel on May 5.

Other songtitles set to appear on the LP include "Colossus", "Child", "Scream Into The Void" and "Secret Door", the latter of which featuring a whistling guest turn by SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor.

Late last year, AVATAR singer Johannes Eckerström told Loudwire about the lyrical themes covered on the upcoming album: "I'm trying to put across certain emotions that maybe, myself as a lyricist, maybe I wasn’t comfortable with in the past. Saying there’s something wrong over there is different than turning a finger and pointing it at yourself. It takes some maturity to start to do that and maybe revisit places I was at in the past and shine a more honest light upon it. It's full of those things that I have never done before, we have never done before, and thus it's completely different again."

He added: "There is no joking around with this, and it pulls us back into reality. It deals more with darkness, sadness, detachment, alienation and the anxiety of thinking of the world at large. It's all these things that don't necessarily fit into the 'let's write this love letter to heavy metal and share our inside joke that we call Jonas The King.'"

AVATAR's live album, "The King Live In Paris" , was released in May 2019 via eOne. The 11-track set was recorded at the 2018 Download Festival in Paris, France.

The group's most recent studio album, "Avatar Country" , came out in January 2018.

Last fall, AVATAR completed a North American tour as the support act for BABYMETAL.

