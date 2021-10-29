AVATAR Shares New Song 'So Sang The Hollow'

Swedish heavy metal 'n' roll dark madcap visionaries collectively known as AVATAR — vocalist Johannes Eckerström (vocals), guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin and drummer John Alfredsson — are ambitious rock sorcerers of the highest order. They are known to smash the boundaries between band, theater troupe, and cinematic masterminds with a series of celebrated albums and videos, and the immersive world of Avatar Country, a fantastical land where metal rules supreme. Today, they have shared the new song "So Sang the Hollow". Listen here and stream here.

"I think the song fits the season," Eckerström shares. "'So Sang The Hollow' lives between a dream and our waking nightmares. It's like a seance with ghosts of your own creation. It's one of those songs that was a very long time in the making, with the main guitar part having been kicked around since I entered the workforce."

He finishes with an important point, saying, "It also answers the question what SIMON AND GARFUNKEL would've sounded like if they grew up listening to BLACK SABBATH."

Earlier this fall, AVATAR went big and dropped two new tracks. They shared the official video for "Going Hunting", directed once again by Johan Carlén, alongside the fan track "Barren Cloth Mother". AVATAR also previously announced that it signed to Thirty Tigers and launched its own Black Waltz Records imprint.

Two weeks ago, AVATAR postponed the last five shows on its "Going Hunting" U.S. tour after Eckerström tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Those concerts will now take place in late January and early February.


