November 26, 2021 0 Comments

AVATAR Shares Another New Song, 'Construction Of Souls'

Swedish metallers AVATAR have shared another new track, "Construction Of Souls". It is described in a press release as "AVATAR's version of a holiday song."

"This song will be to Christmas songs what 'Die Hard' is to Christmas movies," the band says. "It wasn't intended to be that, but ultimately, it makes a lot of sense. It's about us — meaning the robots taking over the great human project of our ancestors, building our way out of the planet on sandy soils, saturated with the withering bones of our ancestors."

The track is being released together with a children's book portraying the "not very child-friendly everyday life" in Santa's workshop in the parallel universe of AVATAR. The book will be available on Sunday, November 28. Get it here.

Earlier this fall, AVATAR, who are known to smash the boundaries between band, theater troupe, and cinematic masterminds with a series of celebrated albums and videos, and the immersive world of Avatar Country, a fantastical land where metal rules supreme, released three new songs. AVATAR also previously announced they signed to Thirty Tigers and have launched their own Black Waltz Records imprint.

Last month, AVATAR postponed the last five shows on its "Going Hunting" U.S. tour after vocalist Johannes Eckerström tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Those concerts will now take place in late January and early February.


