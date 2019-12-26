AVATAR Releases 'King's Harvest' Music Video

Swedish metallers AVATAR have uploaded the official music video for their song "King's Harvest". The clip was originally featured in the band's "Legend Of Avatar Country: A Metal Odyssey" short film, which the group released last month after completing a crowdfunding campaign that raised nearly $190,000 in 2018. The video was directed by AVATAR's longtime collaborator Johan Carlén.

AVATAR's live album, "The King Live In Paris" , was released in May via eOne. The 11-track set was recorded at the 2018 Download Festival in Paris, France.

The group's most recent studio album, "Avatar Country" , came out in January of 2018.

This past fall, AVATAR completed a North American tour as the support act for BABYMETAL.

Earlier this year, AVATAR frontman Johannes Eckerström spoke about the importance of the band's live show. He said: "Personally, I write songs to get to play them live. That has changed slightly through the years, because I used to just feel like the studio experience was something I wanted to be finished with quickly and learn from, but that was during a period when we had way fewer resources and couldn't stay long in the studio and didn't know what we could do in there. After our skillset and knowledge grew in terms of what you can do when you record, we started to enjoy spending more and more time in the studio, and I enjoy it more. But, before anything else, these songs were written to play live. I view myself as a performing artist, and the stage is our main canvas."

