AVATAR Releases 'King's Harvest' Music Video

December 26, 2019 0 Comments

AVATAR Releases 'King's Harvest' Music Video

Swedish metallers AVATAR have uploaded the official music video for their song "King's Harvest". The clip was originally featured in the band's "Legend Of Avatar Country: A Metal Odyssey" short film, which the group released last month after completing a crowdfunding campaign that raised nearly $190,000 in 2018. The video was directed by AVATAR's longtime collaborator Johan Carlén.

AVATAR's live album, "The King Live In Paris" , was released in May via eOne. The 11-track set was recorded at the 2018 Download Festival in Paris, France.

The group's most recent studio album, "Avatar Country" , came out in January of 2018.

This past fall, AVATAR completed a North American tour as the support act for BABYMETAL.

Earlier this year, AVATAR frontman Johannes Eckerström spoke about the importance of the band's live show. He said: "Personally, I write songs to get to play them live. That has changed slightly through the years, because I used to just feel like the studio experience was something I wanted to be finished with quickly and learn from, but that was during a period when we had way fewer resources and couldn't stay long in the studio and didn't know what we could do in there. After our skillset and knowledge grew in terms of what you can do when you record, we started to enjoy spending more and more time in the studio, and I enjoy it more. But, before anything else, these songs were written to play live. I view myself as a performing artist, and the stage is our main canvas."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).