AVATAR Postpones Shows After Singer JOHANNES ECKERSTRÖM Tests Positive For COVID-19

Swedish metallers AVATAR have postponed the last five shows on their "Going Hunting" U.S. tour after the band's lead singer Johannes Eckerström tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

AVATAR broke the news of the postponement in a social media post on Tuesday (October 12). The band wrote: "We are very sorry to announce that the remaining dates of the Going Hunting tour are postponed. Johannes has tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated, feels fine under the circumstances, and expects a full recovery shortly. Sadly, this will not be in time to make the remaining shows happen. We are already working on solutions to make the dates at a later time. We are looking into routing around our dates in January at ShipRocked, so please stay tuned for that!

"We made a point to not see friends, fans, or anyone outside our bubble on this run in order to minimize the risks. We thank everyone who helped make this tour as safe as possible. It's amazing that we made it this far and that was a team effort.

"This is just a bump in the road and we WILL see you all very, very soon!

"Be good to yourselves. Take care of each other."

Affected shows:

Oct. 12 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Oct. 14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Oct. 15 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct. 16 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA – Neptune

Last month, AVATAR released two brand new songs: "Going Hunting" and "Barren Cloth Mother". AVATAR also announced its signing with a new label. They are now part of the Thirty Tigers roster and have launched their own Black Waltz Records imprint.

The music video for "Going Hunting" was once again directed by Johan Carlén. The black-and-white animated visual features a giant insect as its protagonist, faceless men in suits, the band performing, and much more in its storyline.

