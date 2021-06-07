AVATAR Announces Summer/Fall 2021 'Going Hunting' U.S. Tour

Swedish metallers AVATAR have announced a summer/fall 2021 U.S. tour. The 36-date trek, dubbed "Going Hunting", will kick off September 1 in Albany, New York and will make stops in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more before wrapping October 18 in Seattle, Washington.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 9 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) EDT and end on Thursday, June 10 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "GOINGHUNTING" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be this Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local.

About touring again, AVATAR says: "We have announced many tours over the years, and every time we say that we couldn't be more excited. Well, this is the tour that was supposed to be announced a year and a half ago. A year and a half which has felt more like a lifetime. Saying we couldn't be more excited is an understatement. Never before have we ever been this hungry and passionate to create a show for you and for ourselves. We are not leaving anything behind. This show will be the most beautiful, angry, entertaining and honest production we have ever done. We are sparing nothing. We live and die for this. We are Going Hunting!"

AVATAR 2021 tour dates:

Sep. 01 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live*

Sep. 02 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

Sep. 03 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Sep. 04 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Sep. 05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Sep. 07 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre's*

Sep. 08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Sep. 09 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Sep. 11 - Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rockfest*

Sep. 12 - Asheville, TN @ The Orange Peel

Sep. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Sep. 15 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Sep. 17 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*

Sep. 18 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

Sep. 20 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman Theater*

Sep. 21 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon*

Sep. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sep. 24 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*

Sep. 25 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Sep. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom*

Sep. 27 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Sep. 28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sep. 29 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

Oct. 01 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater*

Oct. 02 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Oct. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Oct. 05 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Oct. 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Oct. 07 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

Oct. 10 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater*

Oct. 12 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station*

Oct. 14 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory*

Oct. 15 - Portland OR @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 16 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

* not a Live Nation date / not part of BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale

This past January, AVATAR took part in a series of concert streams, "Avatar Ages - An Impossible Concert Experience". The four-part concert film experience launched January 9 and featured songs from AVATAR's celebrated catalog, starting with a performance of their latest album, "Hunter Gatherer", in full. The subsequent January concerts featured fan-voted setlists — chosen by ticket purchasers — with songs from "Avatar Country", "Feathers & Flesh", "Hail The Apocalypse", "Black Waltz", "Thoughts Of No Tomorrow", "Schlacht" and "Avatar".

AVATAR's current album, "Hunter Gatherer", out now via Century Media, marked the darkest and most thought-provoking release of the band's over-decade-long career. A striking and bold manifesto, the album is an unflinchingly ruthless study of a clueless humankind’s ever-increasing velocity into an uncertain future, furthering the reach of the band's always-expanding dark roots. In 2019, AVATAR reunited with producer Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, ANTHRAX) at Sphere Studios in Los Angeles, California, where the foundation for each song on "Hunter Gatherer" was laid with the band performing altogether, as they'd done only once before, on "Hail The Apocalypse" (2014). The old-school method of playing as one in the studio, more akin to how they are on stage, captured the essence of AVATAR. Recorded entirely to two-inch tape, "Hunter Gatherer" exhibits everything that makes AVATAR standouts in the vast, rich landscape of heavy metal's past and present.

