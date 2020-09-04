AUTOPSY To Release First Live Album, 'Live In Chicago', In October

AUTOPSY's first official live album, "Live In Chicago", will be released on October 30 via Peaceville Records. It will be made available on double gatefold black vinyl and CD format.

"Live In Chicago" was recorded at Reggie's Rock Club on March 7, 2020, and contains 66 minutes of classics spanning the whole 30-plus-year career of the death metal legends. The release also notably includes the brand new track "Maggots In The Mirror", giving fans something to chew on while the impending next studio release takes shape.

Due to recent and somewhat unforeseen global events, this stands as AUTOPSY's only gig of 2020, out of what was intended to be a string of several appearances. Luckily, the show was professionally recorded, unknowing of what was about to follow. With mixing carried out by Adam Munoz, notable for his work on AUTOPSY's studio albums, "Live In Chicago" captures the band in all of its ferocious, gory glory, with artwork once again conjured from the masterfully warped mind of Wes Benscoter (SLAYER, NILE, KREATOR).

Every vinyl preorder of "Live In Chicago" from Peaceville.com will receive the "Born Undead" DVD release. The DVD features full "A History Of Horror", an AUTOPSY documentary and extensive live footage with a running time of almost five hours.

"Live In Chicago" track listing:

01. Severed Survival

02. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay

03. Disembowel

04. Ridden With Disease

05. In The Grip Of Winter

06. Arch Cadaver

07. Fleshcrawl

08. Torn From The Womb

09. Embalmed

10. Gasping For Air

11. Voices

12. Maggots In The Mirror

13. Burial

14. Critical Madness

15. Service For A Vacant Coffin

16. Pagan Saviour

17. Charred Remains

18. Fuck You!!!

One of the early breed of U.S. death metal acts, AUTOPSY formed in 1987 in San Francisco and released four albums on Peaceville Records, beginning with the classic debut "Severed Survival" in 1989 — before disbanding in 1995, with members going on to form ABSCESS. AUTOPSY triumphantly and officially returned from the grave after a 15-year hiatus with the 2010 EP "The Tomb Within". This was followed by the release of the band's fifth studio album, "Macabre Eternal", in 2011, to great acclaim, and the band has subsequently remained at the top of the death metal pile since.

AUTOPSY's latest release, the "Puncturing The Grotesque" mini-LP, arrived in November of 2017 via Peaceville Records.