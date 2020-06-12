AUTOGRAPH To Headline Socially Distanced COLORADO FREEDOM FESTIVAL MINI Next Weekend

June 12, 2020 0 Comments

AUTOGRAPH To Headline Socially Distanced COLORADO FREEDOM FESTIVAL MINI Next Weekend

Dirty Dogs Roadhouse in Golden, Colorado will host Colorado Freedom Festival Mini on Saturday, June 20. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and music plays until 10:00 p.m. Due to social distancing rules, as well as safety of both patrons and the venue, the event will operate at a reduced capacity of 800, and people are encouraged to come early. Admission is free with an in-kind donation.

AUTOGRAPH headlines the event. They have been performing since the early 1980s and are best known for hits like "Turn Up The Radio" and "Blondes In Black Cars". Over the course of their career, they have shared the stage with KISS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, HEART, AEROSMITH, DIO, VAN HALEN, Bryan Adams and WHITESNAKE.

AUTOGRAPH bassist Randy Rand is very well known in the Denver music scene. He toured the area frequently in the early 1980s with bands like THE OFFENDERS and WOLFGANG, playing at Mr. Lucky's, M-80's and The Godfather.

There is also a great lineup of Colorado bands. VAN CRÜELEN is an amazing VAN HALEN/MÖTLEY CRÜE tribute. VOA is a tribute to Sammy Hagar and INFESTATION 303 is a tribute to RATT. DRIVEN BY TURMOIL is an all-original grove metal band which won Colorado's premier "Battle Of The Bands", the 2019 Heart For Hayden music fest.

Colorado Freedom Festival in an annual summer event that was created to raise awareness for returning soldier heroes who are suffering from PTSD. 100% of the proceeds benefit the American Soldier Network.

Freedom Festival founder Dean Gary says: "This year we are lucky to have found an amazing friend in Dirty Dogs Roadhouse that has the capacity to allow our vision and mission happen. It will be on a smaller scale, but the message will be bigger than ever for many reasons.

"People are dealing with sadness due to the loss of human life, their businesses, finances and for some... freedom and hope. We are all aware how this past few months has made us realize the importance of freedom, family, friends, heart and life. So on this day — June 20th, 2020 — we want to come together in a peaceful union to remember and thank our nation’s heroes. Without them, we wouldn't even have been able to get through this together. We love and thank you all."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).