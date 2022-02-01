AUTOGRAPH Signs With FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL, Plots New Album

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of '80s hard rockers AUTOGRAPH. The band, featuring vocalist Simon Daniels, guitarist Jimi Bell, bassist Randy Rand, and drummer Marc Wieland, is working on material for a new studio album.

AUTOGRAPH said: "Exciting news for AUTOGRAPH!! We are pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new studio album with Frontiers Music Srl. We are looking forward to introducing our newest collection of hard rock music across the globe. A very special thank you to Serafino, Mario and the entire Frontiers family."

AUTOGRAPH, whose hit "Turn Up The Radio" was a staple of the hard rock soundtrack of the '80s, disbanded in 1989, but in 2011, founding members bassist Randy Rand and guitarist Steve Lynch decided to meet up at the NAMM show in Anaheim, California. They rekindled their friendship first before even thinking about a musical reunion. With their personal relationship rebuilt, they made a collective decision to play again. "We approached our original singer Steve Plunkett about a reunion," recalls Rand. "He didn't have the time to join the band again due to his busy schedule. He did give us his blessing to move forward though, and that was important. We missed our fans. This is for them."

Fully embracing the future, the remaining members begin a search for a new singer. They discovered some videos of singer/guitarist/songwriter Simon Daniels (of JAILHOUSE, FLOOD, 1RKO) on YouTube and instantly they sensed a connection and knew that he was the right fit for the band. "He was perfect to front AUTOGRAPH," smiles Rand. "His hard-edged, bluesy voice and massive riffing sharpen our edge. He's given us a new energy, and he impressed us immediately. We all had a euphoric feeling after the first rehearsal," Rand adds.

Rand says that during his long-lived career, he has only loved playing with two drummers; one is the great late Randy Castillo, and then there is AUTOGRAPH's new drummer Marc Wieland. As Rand puts it, "We're heavier than before. At the same time, the melodic vocals and catchy hooks are still an integral part of our sound."

In 2019, Lynch decided to leave the group to pursue different musical styles and was replaced by international monster shredder guitarist Jimi Bell (HOUSE OF LORDS, MAXX EXPLOSION). The band hasn't skipped a beat since and is ready to continue their rock n' roll journey on their next studio album.

AUTOGRAPH has released seminal albums such as "Sign In Please" (1984), "That's The Stuff" (1985) and "Loud And Clear" (1987). Over the course of their career, they have played shows with everybody from MÖTLEY CRÜE and DIO to VAN HALEN and AEROSMITH. Successfully touring again since the beginning of 2014, AUTOGRAPH has strived and shined at arenas, casinos, major music festivals such as M3, Monsters Of Rock cruise, Moondance Jam, 80's In The Park, Grand Rock Tember, Cat Club festival at Irvine Meadows and Firefest UK, among others. In 2017, AUTOGRAPH released a new album on ex-MEGADETH member David Ellefson's EMP Label Group, hitting No. 21 on the Billboard Classic Rock Sales chart, as well as placing two new singles on the top 10 Hard Rock Mediabase radio chart.