Australian AC/DC Fans Break Air Guitar World Record

More than 3,500 people played air guitar to an AC/DC classic at this year's Perth Festival, setting a new Guinness World Record for the world's "biggest air guitar gathering."

On Sunday, March 1, Australian air guitar champion Alex Roberts — a.k.a. "Jinja Assassin" — led 3,722 rock fans as they strummed to a recording of "Highway To Hell" at the event, which included a tribute to late AC/DC singer Bon Scott on the 40th anniversary of his death.

Former air guitar legend Wes Roe ("Tommy AirManuel") and state air guitar champion Billy Damage also took part in the world record attempt.

They beat the previous record of 2,377 people, which was set in September 2011 at the San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino in Highland, California. Prior to that, the record was 1,883 participants, set in Australia in 2009.

Roberts placed second at the Air Guitar World Championships in Finland in 2019.

The largest air guitar ensemble is one of Guinness World Record's most popular record categories, and has been broken a dozen times, including twice in the United States.

Photo courtesy of Perth Festival

