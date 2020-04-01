AUGUST BURNS RED Guitarist Hopes Fans Will Stay At Home And Listen To Their Local Governments About COVID-19

AUGUST BURNS RED guitarist John Benjamin "JB" Brubaker spoke to Alternative Press about how he and his bandmates are dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

"I have been in touch with the other guys a lot, actually, and currently we are all self-quarantined and staying at home," Brubaker said. "I think that's the right thing to do right now and what we want other people to be doing so we can all get through this quicker.

"We're supposed to be going to Europe in June for the festival circuit, and I'm really wondering if that's actually going to happen," he continued. "As things get worse, and they seem to be getting worse by the day, with no end in sight, I honestly don't know when we'll be back on the road. I hope we can be back out sometime in the summer, but we're not going to be if people don't start staying at home and listening to their local governments about COVID-19."

Millions of Americans are facing stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus continues to tear its way through the U.S.

More than 885,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 44,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

AUGUST BURNS RED's eighth full-length album, "Guardians", will be released on April 3 via Fearless Records.