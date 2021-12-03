AUGUST BURNS RED Frontman JAKE LUHRS To Sit Out Shows 'Due To An Emergency Situation'

AUGUST BURNS RED frontman Jake Luhrs will sit out the remaining shows on the band's current tour in order to tend to "an emergency situation." Filling in for him will be CONVICTIONS vocalist Michael Felker. Luhrs is expected to rejoin his bandmates in time for their "Christmas Burns Red" dates later this month.

AUGUST BURNS RED announced Luhrs's absence in a social media post earlier today. The band wrote: "Due to an emergency situation, Jake will be heading home for the remaining Leveler Tour Dates. He is ok, and will see everyone at Christmas Burns Red. We'd like to say a big thank you to Mike from CONVICTIONS for filling in on these remaining shows! Show him some love and we will see you tonight in Dallas!"

Affected shows:

Dec. 03 - House of Blues - Dallas

Dec. 04 - Vibes Event Center, San Antonio, TX

Dec. 05 - House of Blues – Houston, TX

Dec. 07 - Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

Dec. 08 - Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

Dec. 09 - House Of Blues - Anaheim

Dec. 10 - SOMA San Diego - San Diego, CA

Earlier this year, AUGUST BURNS RED released "Leveler: 10th Anniversary Edition". The band re-recorded its fourth album, which was originally made available on June 21, 2011, with special guests, brand new guitar solos, alternate tunings, and more.

In 2020, AUGUST BURNS RED guitarist JB Brubaker told Billboard that he and his bandmates have grown more comfortable with the "metalcore" tag in recent years.

"The word metalcore became a little bit taboo for us in like, 2013," he said. "There was just this enormous boom of bands playing metalcore and it was just so watered-down and predictable and boring. And at this point now in 2020, I feel like so much of that heap of bands that were active seven years ago, so many of them have come and gone now that I'm not as embarrassed by the term 'metalcore' anymore. Because I feel like the bands who are left standing from that boom, it's sort of like the cream rose to the top. And while I much prefer just calling AUGUST BURNS RED a metal band, I get why people would call us a metalcore band. I mean, we play a ton of breakdowns. So if you want to get quite literal about it, the 'core' is obvious."

