AUGUST BURNS RED Covers MARIAH CAREY's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

November 17, 2020 0 Comments

Every holiday season, AUGUST BURNS REDJB Brubaker (lead guitar), Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar), Matt Greiner (drums), Jake Luhrs (lead vocals), and Dustin Davidson (bass) — celebrates the most wonderful time of the year by offering up its unique and thoroughly metallic takes on Christmas classics. This year, the band takes on pop icon Mariah Carey. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania quintet has delivered its instrumental rendition of a modern holiday smash — Mimi's beloved "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

"This year, we decided to take a crack at the legendary Mariah Carey song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'," says Brubaker. "This turned out to be one of the most fun holidays songs we've ever done, and a real head spinner for me on the guitar leads. I'm proud of how it came out and think it will be a staple for people looking for a little more metal in their holiday playlists."

AUGUST BURNS RED has also revealed the details of its annual "Christmas Burns Red" show. This year's event is going online, due to the pandemic. The "Christmas Burns Red" 2020 livestream event takes place on Saturday, December 12 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

During the "Christmas Burns Red" 2020 livestream event, ABR will be playing songs from its 2020-released album "Guardians" live for the first time. It will also feature the biggest and most festive "Christmas Burns Red" stage setup ever. There will be a brand new line of merch, a VIP option, and limited-edition items.

"Doing an annual holiday show has been a long-standing tradition for ABR," says Brubaker. "This will be our 15th consecutive year, and we didn't want to let COVID-19 end the streak. While we are bummed we can't play for everyone in person, we are doing everything we can to make sure that this year's 'Christmas Burns Red' is bigger and better than ever. This will be our first time playing a bunch of new songs off of 'Guardians', and we are putting the finishing touches on our biggest stage production to date. We can't wait to play for you again!"

ABR's latest full-length, "Guardians", is out now through Fearless Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Music Albums chart, the Rock Albums chart, and the Vinyl Albums chart upon release. ABR also graced the cover of the spring 2020 issue of Revolver.

