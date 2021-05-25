AUGUST BURNS RED Announces 'Leveler 10-Year Anniversary' Tour With FIT FOR A KING, ERRA And LIKE MOTH TO FLAMES

AUGUST BURNS RED has announced its fall 2021 headline tour. The "Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour" kicks off on September 9 in Philadelphia and runs through October 31 in Sayreville, New Jersey. All dates are below. Also appearing are FIT FOR A KING, ERRA and LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 26 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) EDT and end on Thursday, May 27 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "LEVELER10" to access tickets before the general public. (Check back here before the start of the presale on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows.) General on-sale will be this Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. local.

"We're unbelievably excited to announce that our first tour back will be the 'Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour'," AUGUST BURNS RED says. "We are bringing FIT FOR A KING, ERRA and LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES along for the ride, so this will be a tour you don't want to miss. We can't wait to see all of your beautiful faces again and then melt them right off. See you this fall!"

AUGUST BURNS RED just released "Leveler: 10th Anniversary Edition". The band re-recorded its fourth album, which was originally made available on June 21, 2011, with special guests, brand new guitar solos, alternate tunings, and more.

AUGUST BURNS RED tour dates with FIT FOR A KING, ERRA and LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES:

Sep. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Sep. 10 - Silver Springs, MD - Fillmore

Sep. 11 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*^+

Sep. 12 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival^+

Sep. 14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Sep. 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Sep. 17 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Sep. 18 - Portland, ME - State Theater

Sep. 19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Sep. 21 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

Sep. 22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Sep. 24 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall*

Sep. 25 - Orlando, FL - Rebel Rock Fest^+

Sep. 26 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest+

Sep. 28 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

Sep. 29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Sep. 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

Oct. 02 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Oct. 03 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Oct. 04 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Oct. 06 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee*

Oct. 07 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues*

Oct. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

Oct. 09 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival^+

Oct. 11 - Boise, ID - Revolution

Oct. 12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

Oct. 17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Oct. 19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Oct. 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Oct. 21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

Oct. 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

Oct. 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Oct. 24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Oct. 26 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Oct. 27 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Oct. 28 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

Oct. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Oct. 30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Oct. 31 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

* No FIT FOR A KING

^ No ERRA

+ No LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES

Last year, AUGUST BURNS RED guitarist JB Brubaker told Billboard that he and his bandmates have grown more comfortable with the "metalcore" tag in recent years.

"The word metalcore became a little bit taboo for us in like, 2013," he said. "There was just this enormous boom of bands playing metalcore and it was just so watered-down and predictable and boring. And at this point now in 2020, I feel like so much of that heap of bands that were active seven years ago, so many of them have come and gone now that I'm not as embarrassed by the term 'metalcore' anymore. Because I feel like the bands who are left standing from that boom, it's sort of like the cream rose to the top. And while I much prefer just calling AUGUST BURNS RED a metal band, I get why people would call us a metalcore band. I mean, we play a ton of breakdowns. So if you want to get quite literal about it, the 'core' is obvious."