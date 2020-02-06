AUGUST BURNS RED Announces 'Guardians' Album, Drops Video For New Song 'Defender'

AUGUST BURNS RED has been upholding the artistic pillars of technical proficiency, airtight grooves, and thoughtful lyricism in the hard rock world for 17 years now. The two-time Grammy Award-nominated Pennsylvania quintet — JB Brubaker (lead guitar), Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar), Matt Greiner (drums), Jake Luhrs (lead vocals) and Dustin Davidson (bass) — has announced its eighth full-length album, "Guardians", due on April 3 via Fearless Records.

AUGUST BURNS RED have just shared the video for the new song "Defender". Check it out below.

"The song 'Defender' is about having that person who can come in and take some punches for you, and be in your corner during hard times," says Rambler. "I am quite the comic book fan and I thought the lyrics could easily turn into an awesome animated short story — kind of like if the pages of a comic were to come to life. Luckily, everyone else agreed and we have this sick video to go along with the song."

The band also revealed that the album is their most truly collaborative effort to date.

"'Guardians' is the culmination of a complete and total team effort," says Brubaker. "Dustin and I collaborated musically more than we ever have before. Jake and Brent collaborated vocally more than they ever have before. Matt bounced more drum ideas off of us than we could even comprehend. It was the most time we've ever spent in the studio on one album. We're all so proud of this record, and we can't wait to share it with the world."

AUGUST BURNS RED will embark on a tour with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and LIGHT THE TORCH this spring in support of "Guardians".

"Guardians" track listing:

01. The Narrative
02. Bones
03. Paramount
04. Defender
05. Lighthouse
06. Dismembered Memory
07. Ties That Bind
08. Bloodletter
09. Extinct by Instinct
10. Empty Heaven
11. Three Fountains


