ATREYU's BRANDON SALLER Explains 'Baptize' Album Title

Vocalist Brandon Saller of California metallers ATREYU spoke to U.K.'s Rock Sound about the title of the band's upcoming album, "Baptize", which is due on June 4 via Spinefarm Records.

"For obvious reasons, I think that people have seen, or will see, the title of the album and understand where we're coming from," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But I think that it more aptly applies to a more broad spectrum of what I think a lot of people need right now. I think people need the concept or the idea sparked in their brain that a fresh start is something that can exist. And I think a lot of people, especially in the last year or so, get stuck in a negative rut or a kind of undetermined rut. And besides it being kind of a fresh start and a new beginning for us, we hope that it kind of be that idea for people as well, because we all need it right now. Everyone needs that jolt to get things back to normal, even in your mind."

"Baptize" marks ATREYU's first album since the departure of vocalist Alex Varkatzas last September. The LP showcases ATREYU's current lineup consisting of Saller focusing completely on singing after previously sharing lead vocals with Varkatzas for most of the band's two-decade-plus existence. Sitting behind the kit is Saller's HELL OR HIGHWATER bandmate Kyle Rosa, who had filled in for Saller on drums in 2019 after Varkatzas bowed out of the band's European tour while dealing with serious back and hernia issues.

ATREYU worked on "Baptize" with producer John Feldmann, who previously helmed 2018's "In Our Wake" and 2007's breakout LP "Lead Sails, Paper Anchor".

In August 2019, ATREYU released a deluxe edition of "In Our Wake" via Spinefarm Records. The new version featured the original "In Our Wake" album, along with seven additional tracks. The bonus material included B-sides from the sessions for both "In Our Wake" and 2015's "Long Live", along with alternate versions of the title track and "The Time Is Now" from "In Our Wake". The deluxe edition featured completely redesigned artwork and a total of 19 songs.

