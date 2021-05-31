ATREYU's BRANDON SALLER Explains 'Baptize' Album Title

May 31, 2021 0 Comments

ATREYU's BRANDON SALLER Explains 'Baptize' Album Title

Vocalist Brandon Saller of California metallers ATREYU spoke to U.K.'s Rock Sound about the title of the band's upcoming album, "Baptize", which is due on June 4 via Spinefarm Records.

"For obvious reasons, I think that people have seen, or will see, the title of the album and understand where we're coming from," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But I think that it more aptly applies to a more broad spectrum of what I think a lot of people need right now. I think people need the concept or the idea sparked in their brain that a fresh start is something that can exist. And I think a lot of people, especially in the last year or so, get stuck in a negative rut or a kind of undetermined rut. And besides it being kind of a fresh start and a new beginning for us, we hope that it kind of be that idea for people as well, because we all need it right now. Everyone needs that jolt to get things back to normal, even in your mind."

"Baptize" marks ATREYU's first album since the departure of vocalist Alex Varkatzas last September. The LP showcases ATREYU's current lineup consisting of Saller focusing completely on singing after previously sharing lead vocals with Varkatzas for most of the band's two-decade-plus existence. Sitting behind the kit is Saller's HELL OR HIGHWATER bandmate Kyle Rosa, who had filled in for Saller on drums in 2019 after Varkatzas bowed out of the band's European tour while dealing with serious back and hernia issues.

ATREYU worked on "Baptize" with producer John Feldmann, who previously helmed 2018's "In Our Wake" and 2007's breakout LP "Lead Sails, Paper Anchor".

In August 2019, ATREYU released a deluxe edition of "In Our Wake" via Spinefarm Records. The new version featured the original "In Our Wake" album, along with seven additional tracks. The bonus material included B-sides from the sessions for both "In Our Wake" and 2015's "Long Live", along with alternate versions of the title track and "The Time Is Now" from "In Our Wake". The deluxe edition featured completely redesigned artwork and a total of 19 songs.




COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).