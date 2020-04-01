ATREYU Releases Music Video For 'Super Hero' Feat. AVENGED SEVENFOLD's M. SHADOWS

ATREYU has released the official music video for the song "Super Hero" from the band's 2018 album "In Our Wake". The track features appearances from AVENGED SEVENFOLD frontman M. Shadows and UNDEROATH drummer/vocalist Aaron Gillespie.

ATREYU states: "Our song 'Super Hero' was written about what it's like to be a parent and the vast amount of time, effort, energy, and hard work it takes to be a real-life superhero for your children. The song also has a broader meaning, especially given the current situation the entire world is dealing with. There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms — namely the first responders, medical personnel, and health care workers who are putting others first as they work to fight COVID-19 and to save lives. We dedicate this song to them."

ATREYU is working on its eighth album, due later this year via Spinefarm Records. The band is once again collaborating with producer John Feldmann, who previously helmed "In Our Wake" and 2007's breakout album "Lead Sails, Paper Anchor".

Vocalist Alex Varkatzas told the "Scars And Guitars" podcast that the upcoming ATREYU album will be "that next step in maturity" for the Orange County metalcore act. "To me, in a way — and this is a fucking weird way to sell a record, because it doesn't sound like this — it has some very dark '80s gothic pop elements. And I don't mean 'pop' as in happy[-sounding music]. It's just depressing-sounding, rocking shit."

Varkatzas also touched upon the lyrical themes covered in the new ATREYU songs, saying that "it's cool, because especially right now, there's so much… If you're a comedian and a musician, there's lots of good inspiration every day — especially in America, unfortunately. Actually, all over the world, but in American especially, it's ripe with things that make you feel something, whatever it is. Maybe you're happy about it, maybe you're sad about it — it's not my place to speak for people. But you feel some shit right now. And I think comedians handle it by making fun of it, and I handle it by making music and words about it. So, it's a good time to be inspired."

Last August, ATREYU released a deluxe edition of "In Our Wake" via Spinefarm Records. The new version featured the original "In Our Wake" album, along with seven additional tracks. The bonus material included B-sides from the sessions for both "In Our Wake" and 2015's "Long Live", along with alternate versions of the title track and "The Time Is Now" from "In Our Wake". The deluxe edition featured completely redesigned artwork and a total of 19 songs.

