ATREYU Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour With CROWN THE EMPIRE, TETRARCH, SAUL And DEFYING DECAY

ATREYU has announced its first tour in support of the band's upcoming album, "Baptize". The U.S. trek will kick off on November 9 in Dallas and run through December 16 in Santa Ana, California. Support on the tour will come from CROWN THE EMPIRE, TETRARCH, SAUL and DEFYING DECAY.

ATREYU is eager to get back on the road and perform songs from the new record (and beyond) for its legion of dedicated fans.

"The time is… NOW?!" the band says. "We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can't wait to celebrate this chapter of ATREYU with our diehard fans. This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let's do this!"

Tour dates:

Nov. 09 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar And Grill

Nov. 10 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse

Nov. 11 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA

Nov. 13 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville

Nov. 15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Nov. 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Nov. 17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Nov. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian

Nov. 20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Nov. 21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Nov. 22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Nov. 23 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

Nov. 24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Nov. 26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

Nov. 27 - Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

Nov. 30 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

Dec. 01 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

Dec. 02 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Dec. 03 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater AC

Dec. 04 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

Dec. 06 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Dec. 07 - Denver, CO - The Summit

Dec. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Dec. 10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Dec. 11 - Portland, OR - Roseland

Dec. 12 - Seattle, WA - The Crocadile

Dec. 14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

Dec. 15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Dec. 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Due on June 4, "Baptize" marks ATREYU's first album since the departure of vocalist Alex Varkatzas last September. The LP showcases ATREYU's current lineup consisting of Brandon Saller focusing completely on singing after previously sharing lead vocals with Varkatzas for most of the band's two-decade-plus existence. Sitting behind the kit is Saller's HELL OR HIGHWATER bandmate Kyle Rosa, who had filled in for Saller on drums in 2019 after Varkatzas bowed out of the band's European tour while dealing with serious back and hernia issues.

ATREYU worked on "Baptize" with producer John Feldmann, who previously helmed 2018's "In Our Wake" and 2007's breakout LP "Lead Sails, Paper Anchor".

Saller told U.K.'s Rock Sound about the "Baptize" album title: "For obvious reasons, I think that people have seen, or will see, the title of the album and understand where we're coming from. But I think that it more aptly applies to a more broad spectrum of what I think a lot of people need right now. I think people need the concept or the idea sparked in their brain that a fresh start is something that can exist. And I think a lot of people, especially in the last year or so, get stuck in a negative rut or a kind of undetermined rut. And besides it being kind of a fresh start and a new beginning for us, we hope that it kind of be that idea for people as well, because we all need it right now. Everyone needs that jolt to get things back to normal, even in your mind."