ATREYU Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour With CROWN THE EMPIRE, TETRARCH, SAUL And DEFYING DECAY

ATREYU has announced its first tour in support of the band's upcoming album, "Baptize". The U.S. trek will kick off on November 9 in Dallas and run through December 16 in Santa Ana, California. Support on the tour will come from CROWN THE EMPIRE, TETRARCH, SAUL and DEFYING DECAY.
ATREYU is eager to get back on the road and perform songs from the new record (and beyond) for its legion of dedicated fans.
"The time is… NOW?!" the band says. "We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can't wait to celebrate this chapter of ATREYU with our diehard fans. This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let's do this!"
Tour dates:
Nov. 09 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar And Grill
Nov. 10 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse
Nov. 11 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA
Nov. 13 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville
Nov. 15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Nov. 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Nov. 17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Nov. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian
Nov. 20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Nov. 21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Nov. 22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Nov. 23 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
Nov. 24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Nov. 26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
Nov. 27 - Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
Nov. 30 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
Dec. 01 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
Dec. 02 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Dec. 03 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater AC
Dec. 04 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
Dec. 06 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Dec. 07 - Denver, CO - The Summit
Dec. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Dec. 10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Dec. 11 - Portland, OR - Roseland
Dec. 12 - Seattle, WA - The Crocadile
Dec. 14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
Dec. 15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Dec. 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Due on June 4, "Baptize" marks ATREYU's first album since the departure of vocalist Alex Varkatzas last September. The LP showcases ATREYU's current lineup consisting of Brandon Saller focusing completely on singing after previously sharing lead vocals with Varkatzas for most of the band's two-decade-plus existence. Sitting behind the kit is Saller's HELL OR HIGHWATER bandmate Kyle Rosa, who had filled in for Saller on drums in 2019 after Varkatzas bowed out of the band's European tour while dealing with serious back and hernia issues.
ATREYU worked on "Baptize" with producer John Feldmann, who previously helmed 2018's "In Our Wake" and 2007's breakout LP "Lead Sails, Paper Anchor".
Saller told U.K.'s Rock Sound about the "Baptize" album title: "For obvious reasons, I think that people have seen, or will see, the title of the album and understand where we're coming from. But I think that it more aptly applies to a more broad spectrum of what I think a lot of people need right now. I think people need the concept or the idea sparked in their brain that a fresh start is something that can exist. And I think a lot of people, especially in the last year or so, get stuck in a negative rut or a kind of undetermined rut. And besides it being kind of a fresh start and a new beginning for us, we hope that it kind of be that idea for people as well, because we all need it right now. Everyone needs that jolt to get things back to normal, even in your mind."