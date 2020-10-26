ATREYU Announces 'Carry The Fire' Livestreams

Orange County metalcore mainstays ATREYU have announced the "Carry The Fire" livestreams.

The first stream will be a greatest-hits set that takes place on Friday, November 20. The second stream will find the band playing 2007's "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" in full and takes place on Friday, December 4.

There will be exclusive merch bundles and virtual meet-and-greets available, as well as a separate question-and-answer session.

Go here for more details.

Earlier in the month, ATREYU shared the video for the new song "Save Us", which was produced by John Feldmann. It was the first taste of the band's music since last month's departure of vocalist Alex Varkatzas.

ATREYU is currently working on its eighth album, which will be released via Spinefarm Records. "Save Us" will appear on the record.

ATREYU's current lineup features drummer Brandon Saller focusing completely on singing after previously sharing lead vocals with Varkatzas for most of the band's two-decade-plus existence. Sitting behind the kit is Saller's HELL OR HIGHWATER bandmate Kyle Rosa, who had filled in for Saller on drums last year after Varkatzas bowed out of the band's European tour while dealing with serious back and hernia issues.

Feldmann previously helmed ATREYU's 2018 album "In Our Wake" and "Lead Sails Paper Anchor".

In August 2019, ATREYU released a deluxe edition of "In Our Wake" via Spinefarm Records. The new version featured the original "In Our Wake" album, along with seven additional tracks. The bonus material included B-sides from the sessions for both "In Our Wake" and 2015's "Long Live", along with alternate versions of the title track and "The Time Is Now" from "In Our Wake". The deluxe edition featured completely redesigned artwork and a total of 19 songs.