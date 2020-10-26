ATREYU Announces 'Carry The Fire' Livestreams

October 26, 2020 0 Comments

ATREYU Announces 'Carry The Fire' Livestreams

Orange County metalcore mainstays ATREYU have announced the "Carry The Fire" livestreams.

The first stream will be a greatest-hits set that takes place on Friday, November 20. The second stream will find the band playing 2007's "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" in full and takes place on Friday, December 4.

There will be exclusive merch bundles and virtual meet-and-greets available, as well as a separate question-and-answer session.

Go here for more details.

Earlier in the month, ATREYU shared the video for the new song "Save Us", which was produced by John Feldmann. It was the first taste of the band's music since last month's departure of vocalist Alex Varkatzas.

ATREYU is currently working on its eighth album, which will be released via Spinefarm Records. "Save Us" will appear on the record.

ATREYU's current lineup features drummer Brandon Saller focusing completely on singing after previously sharing lead vocals with Varkatzas for most of the band's two-decade-plus existence. Sitting behind the kit is Saller's HELL OR HIGHWATER bandmate Kyle Rosa, who had filled in for Saller on drums last year after Varkatzas bowed out of the band's European tour while dealing with serious back and hernia issues.

Feldmann previously helmed ATREYU's 2018 album "In Our Wake" and "Lead Sails Paper Anchor".

In August 2019, ATREYU released a deluxe edition of "In Our Wake" via Spinefarm Records. The new version featured the original "In Our Wake" album, along with seven additional tracks. The bonus material included B-sides from the sessions for both "In Our Wake" and 2015's "Long Live", along with alternate versions of the title track and "The Time Is Now" from "In Our Wake". The deluxe edition featured completely redesigned artwork and a total of 19 songs.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).