ATKINS MAY PROJECT Feat. Original JUDAS PRIEST Singer AL ATKINS: 'The War In-Between' Video

The official "social lockdown" video for the song "The War In-Between" from ATKINS MAY PROJECT, the band featuring original JUDAS PRIEST singer Al Atkins and Christian guitarist and music artist Paul May, can be seen below. The track is taken from ATKINS MAY PROJECT's latest album, "The Final Cut", which was released in April.

"The Final Cut" track listing:

01. The Revealing (:36)

02. The Final Cut (4:43)

03. When The Bell Tolls (4:58)

04. The War In-Between (4:22)

05. Treading Water (6:18)

06. Buried Alive (4:32)

07. Fighting Man (4:52)

08. Dead Mens Bones (3:53)

09. Stranger In A Strange Land (5:26)

10. The Cold Wind Blows (4:12)

11. Masquerade (5:34)

12. The Final Cut (full version) (9:04)

Atkins and May previously created three records — "Serpents Kiss", "Valley Of Shadows" and "Empire Of Destruction" — available on Gonzo Multimedia. There are enough doses of melody and metal madness to entice all fans of the genre, and while it is solid, honest, working-class heavy metal, it also has its roots in contemporary metal with some fine axe-work and killer choruses.

This marriage of metal mayhem has earned them stunning reviews from the world's press and has seen them gain a steady momentum of fans globally since their initial release back in 2011.

A compilation album, "Anthology", arrived in 2015. The effort featured a previously unreleased bonus track — a cover of PHIL COLLINS' "In The Air Tonight".

Atkins is the co-writer of several PRIEST songs which are included on the band's first two albums, "Rocka Rolla" and "Sad Wings of Destiny", both of which eventually went gold. Atkins co-penned the heavy metal classic "Victim of Changes", which was a combination of Rob Halford's song "Red Light Lady" and Atkins' own "Whiskey Woman". He also co-wrote "Winter", "Never Satisfied", "Dreamer Deceiver" and "Caviar and Meths".

In 1989 Atkins released his debut solo album, "Judgement Day", to great acclaim. But it was "Heavy Thoughts" and "Victim of Changes" (the latter being his collaborative album with ex-JUDAS PRIEST drummer Dave Holland) that brought him strong sales and critical acclaim around the world.

JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill penned the foreword to Al Atkins's autobiography, titled "Dawn of the Metal Gods: My Life in Judas Priest and Heavy Metal". The book, which was written with Neil Daniels — a freelance rock writer and heavy metal fan who befriended Atkins during the writing of Neil's book "The Story Of Judas Priest: Defenders Of The Faith" (Omnibus Press) — was released in 2009 via Iron Pages.

