AT THE GATES To Record New Album In November

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES will enter the studio in early November to begin recording their next album. The upcoming disc will be the follow-up to "To Drink From The Night Itself", which came out in May 2018 via Century Media.
Earlier today, AT THE GATES posted a photo of drummer Adrian Erlandsson sitting behind a drum kit, and included the following caption: "One month til we hit the studio to record our new album!! The preparations are going well and we can’t wait for you to hear what we have been working on!! #TNOB #newalbum2021 #atthegates".
"To Drink From The Night Itself" was produced with Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, THE HAUNTED, DIMMU BORGIR) at Parlour Studios in the U.K. The follow-up 2014's "At War With Reality" featured conceptual artwork created by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight13Media, who also worked with AT THE GATES on the band's previous last disc.
"To Drink From The Night Itself" was the first AT THE GATES album written and recorded without lead guitarist/primary songwriter Anders Björler, who departed in 2017. He has since been replaced by Jonas Stålhammar.
AT THE GATES 2020 is:
Adrian Erlandsson - Drums
Jonas Björler - Bass
Tomas Lindberg - Vocals
Jonas Stålhammar - Guitar
Martin Larsson - Guitar
