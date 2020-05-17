AT THE GATES Has Demoed Eight Songs For Next Album

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have demoed eight songs for their next album. The upcoming disc will be the follow-up to "To Drink From The Night Itself", which came out in May 2018 via Century Media.

Earlier today, AT THE GATES posted a video update from drummer Adrian Erlandsson, and included the following message: "Here is a short video update from Adrian on the progress in writing our new album! Currently we have 8 demoed tracks with many more ideas yet to be developed and completed!! Stay tuned for more updates!! #atthegates #newalbum #hbomtb?"

"To Drink From The Night Itself" was produced with Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, THE HAUNTED, DIMMU BORGIR) at Parlour Studios in the U.K. The follow-up 2014's "At War With Reality" featured conceptual artwork created by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight13Media, who also worked with AT THE GATES on the band's previous last disc.

"To Drink From The Night Itself" was the first AT THE GATES album written and recorded without lead guitarist/primary songwriter Anders Björler, who departed in 2017. He has since been replaced by Jonas Stålhammar.

AT THE GATES 2020 is:

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums

Jonas Björler - Bass

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar - Guitar

Martin Larsson - Guitar

