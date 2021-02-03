AT THE GATES Is 'Finishing Up' Mixing Of New Album

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES are "finishing up" the mixing of their new album with producer Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. The follow-up to 2018's "To Drink From The Night Itself" was recorded in part at Studio Gröndahl in Stockholm, Sweden.

In its latest Instagram post, AT THE GATES promised that the new LP would be "massive."

AT THE GATES guitarist Jonas Stålhammar recently told Italy's Poisoned Rock about the music he and his bandmates have written for the upcoming effort: "It's kind of progressing even more from the last album. It's gonna be different than that one too, but still you know it's AT THE GATES. It's evolving even more. All of us are kind of on the same page with why should we do the same record over and over again. It's gonna be an interesting album to record, actually."

"To Drink From The Night Itself" was produced with Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, THE HAUNTED, DIMMU BORGIR) at Parlour Studios in the U.K. The follow-up 2014's "At War With Reality" featured conceptual artwork created by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight13Media, who also worked with AT THE GATES on the band's previous disc.

"To Drink From The Night Itself" was the first AT THE GATES album written and recorded without lead guitarist/primary songwriter Anders Björler, who departed in 2017. He has since been replaced by Stålhammar.

Back in 2018, AT THE GATES singer Tomas Lindberg told Decibel magazine that Stålhammar came into the band too late to be involved in the composing process for "To Drink From The Night Itself". "This one is basically Jonas [Björler] and me when it comes to the writing," he said. "All the guys have contributed in some way, but the main writing comes from Jonas and me. Most of the songs were already in the finishing stages when Jonas Stålhammar joined, so there wasn't much time for him to contribute, but we look forward to having him more involved next time around."

AT THE GATES 2021 is:

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums

Jonas Björler - Bass

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar - Guitar

Martin Larsson - Guitar

