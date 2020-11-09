AT THE GATES Begins Recording New Album: 'It's Gonna Be Different' From 'To Drink From The Night Itself', Says JONAS STÅLHAMMAR

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have entered Studio Gröndahl in Stockholm, Sweden to begin recording their next album. The upcoming disc will be the follow-up to "To Drink From The Night Itself", which came out in May 2018 via Century Media.

In a recent interview with Italy's Poisoned Rock, AT THE GATES guitarist Jonas Stålhammar stated about the music he and his bandmates have written for the upcoming effort (see video below): "It's kind of progressing even more from the last album. It's gonna be different than that one too, but still you know it's AT THE GATES. It's evolving even more. All of us are kind of on the same page with why should we do the same record over and over again. It's gonna be an interesting album to record, actually."

Asked if AT THE GATES has any gigs booked in the coming months once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided, Jonas said: "I think 90 percent of all the festivals we were supposed to do this year, we're gonna do next year instead. The album is gonna be out in May, and hopefully, if everything is kind of back to normal, we'll do some touring."

"To Drink From The Night Itself" was produced with Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, THE HAUNTED, DIMMU BORGIR) at Parlour Studios in the U.K. The follow-up 2014's "At War With Reality" featured conceptual artwork created by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight13Media, who also worked with AT THE GATES on the band's previous last disc.

"To Drink From The Night Itself" was the first AT THE GATES album written and recorded without lead guitarist/primary songwriter Anders Björler, who departed in 2017. He has since been replaced by Stålhammar.

Back in 2018, AT THE GATES singer Tomas Lindberg told Decibel magazine that Stålhammar came into the band too late to be involved in the composing process for "To Drink From The Night Itself". "This one is basically Jonas [Björler] and me when it comes to the writing," he said. "All the guys have contributed in some way, but the main writing comes from Jonas and me. Most of the songs were already in the finishing stages when Jonas Stålhammar joined, so there wasn't much time for him to contribute, but we look forward to having him more involved next time around."

AT THE GATES 2020 is:

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums

Jonas Björler - Bass

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar - Guitar

Martin Larsson - Guitar

