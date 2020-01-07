ASSASSIN: 'The Swamp Thing' Lyric Video

January 7, 2020 0 Comments

German thrash metal veterans ASSASSIN will release a new album, "Bestia Immundis", on February 7 via Massacre Records. The disc was mixed by Marc Görtz at Nemesis Studio, and mastered by Olman V. Wiebe (a.k.a. Olman Viper) at Hertzwerk Studio. Dirk Freder created the cover artwork.

According to a press release, "Bestia Immundis" is "aggressive, powerful and heavy but also varied, and offers a nice mix of speed and thrash metal with hardcore and punk influences."

The official lyric video for the disc's first single, "The Swamp Thing", can be seen below.

"Bestia Immundis" will be available as a CD digipak, limited-edition gatefold vinyl LP as well as download and stream.

"Bestia Immundis" CD digipak track listing:

01. The Swamp Thing
02. Hoch Much Can I Take?
03. No More Lies
04. Not Like You!
05. The Wall
06. Hell's Work Done
07. The Killing Light
08. Shark Attack
09. War Song
10. Chemtrails (Part 1)
11. Chemtrails (Part 2)

Originally formed in 1985, the band has already released numerous demos, albums as well as a DVD. They aren't strangers to the stages at festivals and in clubs either.

ASSASSIN's latest studio album, "Combat Cathedral", came out in May 2016 via Steamhammer/SPV.

After founding member and vocalist Robert Gonella left ASSASSIN in 2014, new singer Ingo "Crowzak" Bajonczak joined the group.

In late 2016, longtime ASSASSIN guitarist Michael Hoffmann exited the band for "personal reasons." He has since been replaced by Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik (KREATOR, SODOM).

Photo credit: Robert Schmidt


