ASKING ALEXANDRIA To Release 'Like A House On Fire' Album In May; 'Antisocialist' Video Available

British rockers ASKING ALEXANDRIA will release their new album, "Like A House On Fire", on May 15 via Sumerian Records. The band's sixth full-length studio LP was once again recorded by producer Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST), who also helmed 2017's self-titled effort.

"Like A House On Fire" was recorded throughout 2019 in between a high-profile arena tour supporting SHINEDOWN and a direct support slot on the road with PAPA ROACH. The intermittent sessions allowed them to tap into the energy of touring, resulting in a 15-track opus of massive, arena-filling rock songs.

The official music video for ASKING ALEXANDRIA's new single, "Antisocialist", can be seen below.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: "We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album. We are absolutely in love with what we have created. There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of ASKING ALEXANDRIA."

Speaking about "Antisocialist", Bruce continues: "'Antisocialist' is a song written for everyone who just wants to stick their middle fingers up high in the air and scream at the top of their lungs. It's a song for the frustrated, the forgotten, the unappreciated and the downtrodden. It's a song for those who work hard and receive nothing in return. It's a song for those who dream hard and are laughed at. A song that says what we all feel from time to time and a song to just let loose to! Enjoy!"

"Like A House On Fire" track listing:

01. House On Fire

02. They Don't Want What We Want

03. Down to Hell

04. Antisocialist

05. I Don't Need You

06. All Due Respect

07. Take Some Time

08. One Turns To None

09. It's Not Me (It's You)

10. Here's to Starting Over

11. What's Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam

ASKING ALEXANDRIA will kick off a 23-date North American headline "Like A House On Fire" tour on April 30 in Phoenix, Arizona. Joining ASKING ALEXANDRIA on the band's first headline run in over two years will be FALLING IN REVERSE, WAGE WAR and HYRO THE HERO.

