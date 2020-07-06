ASKING ALEXANDRIA Releases Unplugged Version Of 'Antisocialist'

July 6, 2020 0 Comments

British rockers ASKING ALEXANDRIA have released "Antisocialist (Unplugged)" . The track is featured on the group's sixth full-length studio album, "Like A House On Fire", via Sumerian Records and the full-band version of the song is currently sitting at No. 4 at Active Rock Radio and hit No. 1 on SiriusXM's Octane "Big Uns Countdown" this week.

Speaking about the unplugged version "Antisocialist', guitarist Ben Bruce says: "Over the years, we have been known to release many acoustic versions of our songs from a number of albums. 'Antisocialist' has rapidly become our most successful active rock single of our entire career, so we wanted to do something special.

"Instead of just another 'acoustic version' of a song, we decided to really strip this one back and try and recreate the song as an unplugged version that lives and breathes its own identity. An unplugged, vulnerable rendition of the song that hopefully allows people to feel like they are in the room with the band whilst we play it.

"To all of our fans, old and new, we truly hope you enjoy this unique version of 'Antisocialist' as much as we do. We love you."

"Like A House On Fire" was once again recorded by producer Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST), who also helmed 2017's self-titled effort. The disc was recorded throughout 2019 in between a high-profile arena tour supporting SHINEDOWN and a direct support slot on the road with PAPA ROACH. The intermittent sessions allowed ASKING ALEXANDRIA to tap into the energy of touring, resulting in a 15-track opus of massive, arena-filling rock songs.

