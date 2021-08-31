ASKING ALEXANDRIA Releases Music Video For New Single 'Alone Again'

Acclaimed British rock group ASKING ALEXANDRIA will release its new full-length studio album, "See What's On The Inside", on October 1 via Better Noise Music. The official music video for the disc's first single, the poignantly powerful, guitar-driven "Alone Again", can be seen below. A raw, emotional, introspective rock anthem, the track was co-written by all five members and offers a fitting first sampling of the full-length LP. Tapping into a renewed sense of creative energy, the band is more aligned than ever and rediscovered their love for songwriting and making music together during the recording sessions for this album.

Of the single and the new album, founding member and lead guitarist Ben Bruce said: "'Alone Again' and the rest of this album is the result of us reconnecting and falling back in love with why we started this band in the first place. No frills or cheap tricks, just the five of us playing our instruments as hard and as loud as we can! At some point in our lives, we all feel lost and confused as to who we are and who we want to be, and I think this song will really unite all of us in that sense. We are so excited to share, not only this new song with you all, but our new album. We went back to our roots as musicians and really wanted to reignite that passion and love for rock and metal music. METALLICA, LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN, NIRVANA, SOUNDGARDEN, AEROSMITH, AC/DC….all the greats that we fell in love with as kids have greatly influenced this new album and we couldn't be more excited!"

In the early months of 2021, all five members of ASKING ALEXANDRIA found themselves hunkered down in a house in Franklin, Tennessee to write and record their new album. It was the first time in over a decade that all were together in the same studio. Armed with a new sense of dedication to themselves and to their fans, they went back to their roots and pulled inspiration from some of their earliest influences and musical heroes. With time to reflect on their journey thus far they began preparing their next steps forward as a band.

Beyond its moving lyrics and soaring melodies, "Alone Again" is a rally cry and a statement of a group of artists who are here to stay and ready more than ever to be heard.

As the band prepares to put this new body of work out into the world, reintroducing themselves as a creative collective armed with a new sense of clarity and purpose, they will also be reconnecting with fans on the road. Earlier this month, they were announced to join A DAY TO REMEMBER on their "Re-Entry Tour" throughout North America. The tour kicks off on September 28 in Rochester, New York and goes until November 6 in St. Augustine, Florida. The band will also be playing at a select list of key festivals this fall.

