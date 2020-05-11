ASKING ALEXANDRIA Releases Lockdown Video For New Song 'House On Fire'

Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated sixth studio album, "Like A House On Fire", this Friday (May 15 on Sumerian Records), British rockers ASKING ALEXANDRIA have dropped the new track, "House On Fire", with an accompanying music video shot whilst the band are on lockdown.

"House On Fire" is the fifth track to be released from the upcoming LP. It was preceded by "The Violence", "They Don't Want What We Want", "Antisocialist" and "Down To Hell", which combined have hit a massive 25.4 million streams on Spotify and 5.5 million views on YouTube.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA also celebrated its fifth Top 10 hit at Active Rock Radio this week as "Antisocialist" hit #10 on the charts. It was one of the the fastest growing singles at Active Rock radio in the U.S. for four straight weeks and has hit Top 10 in just nine weeks, making it the band's fastest Top 10-charting single of its career. It adds to their enormously impressive run of what is now nine consecutive Top 20 hits at Active Rock radio and has already clocked up 2.8 million streams on Spotify and 2.1 million views on YouTube to date.

"Like A House On Fire" was once again recorded by producer Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST), who also helmed 2017's self-titled effort. The disc was recorded throughout 2019 in between a high-profile arena tour supporting SHINEDOWN and a direct support slot on the road with PAPA ROACH. The intermittent sessions allowed ASKING ALEXANDRIA to tap into the energy of touring, resulting in a 15-track opus of massive, arena-filling rock songs.

