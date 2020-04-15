ASKING ALEXANDRIA: Lyric Video For New Song 'Down To Hell'

The official lyric video for "Down To Hell", a new song from British rockers ASKING ALEXANDRIA, can be streamed below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Like A House On Fire", which will be released on May 15 via Sumerian Records. The band's sixth full-length studio LP was once again recorded by producer Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST), who also helmed 2017's self-titled effort.

Guitarist Ben Bruce comments: "We all have a rebellious side and 'Down To Hell' is a big ol', rebellious rock 'n' roll song reminiscent of 'From Death To Destiny'. From the minute the song starts to the very last note, the energy doesn't stop! It's a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!"

"Like A House On Fire" was recorded throughout 2019 in between a high-profile arena tour supporting SHINEDOWN and a direct support slot on the road with PAPA ROACH. The intermittent sessions allowed them to tap into the energy of touring, resulting in a 15-track opus of massive, arena-filling rock songs.

Bruce previously said: "We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album. We are absolutely in love with what we have created. There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of ASKING ALEXANDRIA."

"Like A House On Fire" track listing:

01. House On Fire

02. They Don't Want What We Want

03. Down To Hell

04. Antisocialist

05. I Don't Need You

06. All Due Respect

07. Take Some Time

08. One Turns To None

09. It's Not Me (It's You)

10. Here's to Starting Over

11. What's Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam

