ASKING ALEXANDRIA Drops 'Never Gonna Learn' EP

Continuing the musical journey introduced on their fall 2021 album "See What's On The Inside", acclaimed British rockers ASKING ALEXANDRIA have released a new EP titled "Never Gonna Learn" via Better Noise Music. In addition to the title track, the project includes a new collaboration with Maria Brink from IN THIS MOMENT.

Serving as the second and current single off their latest album, "Never Gonna Learn" and its video, in which the band performs the song in an intimate setting interspersed with polaroid images of the session, received attention a number of outlets upon its release, with many of them praising the song's immediate catchiness and declaring it a destined-to-be fan favorite.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA closed out 2021 by celebrating its first-ever No. 1 at U.S. active rock radio with hit single "Alone Again", taken from the band's seventh full-length studio album "See What's On The Inside". The song had the biggest first streaming day and week in the group's history and was a fitting first offering from its latest album. "See What's On The Inside" made a top 10 Spotify debut in both the U.S. and the U.K. upon release.

As ASKING ALEXANDRIA is excited to continue connecting with fans on the road in 2022, they're also eager to share more music, with guitarist Ben Bruce stating: "2021 was another strange year for everyone, so we wanted to do something special for our fans and kick the new year off with a bang! We are super excited to release the 'Never Gonna Learn' EP. Instead of just releasing our new single, we wanted to give you all something a little extra so we have included two brand new songs on this single EP, one of which we hold near and dear to our hearts, and another that we collaborated with our good friend Maria Brink of IN THIS MOMENT. To top it all off, we will be going out on our first U.S. headline run since 2018! We cannot wait to see you all soon and we hope you love these new songs as much as we do!"

Brink also commented on her collaboration with the band, saying: "We've known ASKING ALEXANDRIA for years and it's nice to finally collaborate together. They are incredibly talented and joining forces with them was a lot of fun. I can't wait for everyone to hear the song and I'm grateful to be a part of it."

"Never Gonna Learn" EP track listing:

01. Never Gonna Learn

02. New Devil (feat. Maria Brink)

03. Find Myself

04. Miles Away