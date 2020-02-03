ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announces Spring 2020 U.S. Tour With FALLING IN REVERSE

ASKING ALEXANDRIA, one of the most streamed, downloaded, watched and altogether listened to bands in a generation, has announced the "Like A House On Fire" U.S. headline tour with special guests FALLING IN REVERSE, WAGE WAR and HYRO THE HERO.

The "Like A House On Fire" tour will kick off on Thursday, April 30 in Phoenix, Arizona and will hit a further 21 stops before ending in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, May 31.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA and Citi pre-sales will go live tomorrow, February 4 at at 10 a.m. EST. Ticketmaster pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, February 5 while Live Nation and local pre-sales will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 6. General on-sale and Citi Cardmember Preferred Tickets begin at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, February 7.

Guitarist Ben Bruce comments: "It's been a while. In fact, it's been far too long. We have supported some incredible bands over the last few years. We have seen countless faces and countless cities. But now.... NOW... it's our turn. We are fucking back. Bigger and better than ever. Our first headline tour in over two years. We have worked tirelessly to bring you the biggest show of our careers and a handful of the greatest modern bands that rock has to offer. We couldn't be more excited. Everything up until this point was practice.... this is it, this is the show we have been building towards. We will see you all there. Let's light it up like a house on fucking fire!"

"Like A House On Fire" tour dates:

Apr. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

May 02 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

May 03 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues Anaheim

May 05 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

May 07 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

May 08 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

May 09 - Revention Music Center

May 12 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues Orlando**

May 14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

May 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

May 16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

May 17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 20 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

May 22 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

May 23 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues Boston

May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

May 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live*

May 27 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

May 30 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues Chicago

May 31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

* No FALLING IN REVERSE

** ASKING ALEXANDRIA and FALLING IN REVERSE only

Last December, ASKING ALEXANDRIA released a deluxe version of its phenomenally successful self-titled album. The release, titled "LP5 DLX", celebrated the second anniversary of the release of "Asking Alexandria" and featured six bonus tracks. Previously unheard gems such as a full-band version of hit single "Vultures", the original demo of "Rise Up", a Hyro The Hero mash-up of "Where Did It Go" and a Dex Luthor remix of "Alone In A Room" accompanied the additions of the acoustic version of "Alone In A Room" and the band's rendition of "Perfect" taken from ASKING ALEXANDRIA's live session at SiriusXM.