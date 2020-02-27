ASHLEY PURDY: 'I Still Currently Own Half Of BLACK VEIL BRIDES'

Ex-BLACK VEIL BRIDES bassist Ashley Purdy says that he still owns half of the BVB corporation.

Purdy, whose surprise departure from BLACK VEIL BRIDES came last November, discussed his former bandmates in a new interview with Alternative Press.

Asked for some insight on his current relationship with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, Ashley said: "I'm still, like, 'Well, what can I say?' What can I say without lawyers still contacting me and saying, 'Hey, we don't like that you said that'? I mean, I still don't know, to be honest.

"I guess I can say this because it is the truth," he continued. "On February 26th [at] 1 p.m., I still currently own half of BLACK VEIL BRIDES right now. The realization is like it's a corporate buyout. It's like me and [singer] Andy [Biersack own the] corporation 50% each. And they still have to compensate me for them wanting me to depart. But that hasn't happened yet. And we're still in negotiations about what that is. I don't know how to approach it, because it's not finalized yet."

Purdy's exit from BLACK VEIL BRIDES took place not long after he spent time in a psychiatric hospital to undergo intensive grief counseling and therapy from a few recent deaths and tragedies.

Just one week after his split with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, Purdy was reportedly arrested by Nashville police after being found unresponsive behind the wheel of his vehicle, with the engine running. He was eventually awakened by the officers, who placed him in the rear of their patrol vehicle where he "urinated all over the back seat of the patrol vehicle" on the way to the hospital, and threatened officers when they discovered it, according to Scoop Nashville.

In November, BLACK VEIL BRIDES announced the addition of bassist Lonny Eagleton to the group's ranks. Eagleton previously played with Biersack on his solo tour.

Earlier this month, Purdy released the official music video for his new single, "King For A Day". Purdy wrote and produced the song, and also directed the clip.

