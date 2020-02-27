ASHLEY PURDY: 'I Still Currently Own Half Of BLACK VEIL BRIDES'

February 27, 2020 0 Comments

ASHLEY PURDY: 'I Still Currently Own Half Of BLACK VEIL BRIDES'

Ex-BLACK VEIL BRIDES bassist Ashley Purdy says that he still owns half of the BVB corporation.

Purdy, whose surprise departure from BLACK VEIL BRIDES came last November, discussed his former bandmates in a new interview with Alternative Press.

Asked for some insight on his current relationship with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, Ashley said: "I'm still, like, 'Well, what can I say?' What can I say without lawyers still contacting me and saying, 'Hey, we don't like that you said that'? I mean, I still don't know, to be honest.

"I guess I can say this because it is the truth," he continued. "On February 26th [at] 1 p.m., I still currently own half of BLACK VEIL BRIDES right now. The realization is like it's a corporate buyout. It's like me and [singer] Andy [Biersack own the] corporation 50% each. And they still have to compensate me for them wanting me to depart. But that hasn't happened yet. And we're still in negotiations about what that is. I don't know how to approach it, because it's not finalized yet."

Purdy's exit from BLACK VEIL BRIDES took place not long after he spent time in a psychiatric hospital to undergo intensive grief counseling and therapy from a few recent deaths and tragedies.

Just one week after his split with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, Purdy was reportedly arrested by Nashville police after being found unresponsive behind the wheel of his vehicle, with the engine running. He was eventually awakened by the officers, who placed him in the rear of their patrol vehicle where he "urinated all over the back seat of the patrol vehicle" on the way to the hospital, and threatened officers when they discovered it, according to Scoop Nashville.

In November, BLACK VEIL BRIDES announced the addition of bassist Lonny Eagleton to the group's ranks. Eagleton previously played with Biersack on his solo tour.

Earlier this month, Purdy released the official music video for his new single, "King For A Day". Purdy wrote and produced the song, and also directed the clip.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).